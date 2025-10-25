Storm, Stars Shift Home-And-Home Set to Viaero Center on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm wrap a home-and-home series with the Lincoln Stars Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm.

Tri-City (4-6-1, 9 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Defeated by Lincoln 5-3 at Ice Box Friday

Contest was tied at three until Stars produced a pair of goals in final three minutes of regulation to seal the win

Mason Jenson logged two goals last night for his first career multi-goal game

Carson Pilgrim scored his second goal of the year Friday

Goaltender Michal Pradel halted 26 of 30 Lincoln shots; fell to 4-4-1 on the season

Team Notes:

Last night's loss dropped Storm to 2-2-0 in road games this season; Tri-City is 2-2-1 at home

Jenson became fourth Tri-City player to log multi-goal game this year with two-goal performance last night (Maddox Malmquist, Paul Bloomer, Ashton Dahms)

Continue second of six "three-in-three's" of season tonight; will also play three times next weekend

After tonight, three of next four games to take place away from Viaero Center

Tenth game in a string of 15 in a row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such stretch of the year

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin was placed on NHL Central Scouting's "Preliminary Players to Watch List" Monday as a "C" rated prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft; Laylin was one of 23 USHL players to receive a "C" rating or higher

Michal Pradel: ranks first among all USHL goaltenders in saves (239), ranks second in minutes (540)

Cooper Ernewein: has scored three goals on six shots this season; 50% shooting percentage leads all USHL players

Maddox Malmquist: tops USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Oliver Ozogany: places fourth among USHL rookies in shots (23)

Paul Bloomer (2-3-5), Mason Jenson (2-3-5), Carson Pilgrim (2-3-5), Bode Laylin (0-5-5) lead team in scoring

Lincoln (4-6-0, 8 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Has won four consecutive games after beginning season 0-6

Kade Kohanski led offense last night with two goals and one assist, three points matched career-high for one game

Four different players produced multiple points on Friday (Kohanski, John Hirschfeld, Aiden Janz, Layne Loomer)

Goaltender William Prowse stopped 29 of 32 Storm shots in last night's contest

After tonight, five of next seven games will take place at home

Alex Pelletier (10-4-14) is team's leading scorer and on league-high eight-game goal streak and nine-game point streak; Cornell commit's 10 goals on season lead all USHL players, 14 points during campaign tie for second among USHL players

Loomer (3-8-11) is second on Lincoln's roster in points

Season series: Saturday is the second of nine regular season meetings between the Storm and Stars during 2025-2026. Tri-City is set to host the Lincoln five times at Viaero Center. The Storm play the Stars more than any other opponent this year.







