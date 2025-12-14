Tri-City's Pilgrim, Laylin Help Team USA to Gold Medal at 2025 World Junior a Challenge

Published on December 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm forward Carson Pilgrim and defenseman Bode Laylin helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. The Americans defeated Canada West 5-1 in the gold medal game on Saturday night.

The team was made of players that compete in United States junior hockey leagues. The Red, White, and Blue claimed their second straight title and eleventh in tournament history, which dates back to 2006.

Pilgrim amassed one assist in tournament play. The North Dakota commit is Tri-City's leading point producer this season (7-8-15). Currently in his third campaign with time in Kearney, Pilgrim has put up 40 points in 81 career games.

Laylin, who is second on the Storm roster in points (3-11-14), also registered one assist during the tournament. Entering Saturday's USHL action, Laylin tied for second among all USHL defenseman in power play goals (3) and tied for fifth in goals (3). The St. Thomas commit is additionally in his third year with time in a Storm uniform. Laylin has put up 33 points over his 93-game Tri-City career.

Both players will return to the Storm after the USHL holiday break, which runs between December 14-26. Tri-City's next matchup is December 27 at Des Moines. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.