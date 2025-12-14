Stars Fall to Saints, 5-2

Published on December 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars (15-12-0-0) fell to the Dubuque Fighting Saintss 5-2 at the Ice Box on Saturday night. The Stars enter the Holiday break third place in the Western Conference.

Dubuque would score the first three goals of the game before Alex Pelletier found the back of the net for his 25th goal of the season, and eighth on the power-play to cut the lead to 3-1.

The Fighting Saints would add another early in the third to take the 4-1 lead. John Hirschfeld (Vermont) would take the puck after a great forecheck by Nate Pederson (Miami) and slot home his ninth of the season to make it a two-goal game.

Dubuque would put the puck in an empty net to seal it late, and hand the Stars their first back-to-back losses since October.

Lincoln is back in action on Saturday, December 27th against the Omaha Lancers on the road.







