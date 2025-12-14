Dahms's Natural Hat Trick, Pradel's Second Straight Shutout Lift Tri-City to 3-0 Win and Series Sweep of Muskegon on Saturday

Published on December 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Ashton Dahms's first career hat trick and the second consecutive shutout from netminder Michal Pradel lifted the Tri-City Storm to a 3-0 win and two-game series sweep over the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday night at Viaero Center.

Tri-City (11-15-4, 26 pts) has won three consecutive games for the first time since October 25-31. Muskegon (20-7-0, 42 pts) falls to 6-6-0 in road contests this year.

Off a shot from the right wing by Evan Sofikits, Dahms shoveled a loose rebound in the blue paint past Muskegon goaltender Carl Axelsson to begin the scoring. The goal came at the 15:36 mark of the opening frame. Brecken Smith registered the secondary assist, feeding the puck to Sofikitis to set up the play.

The Lakeville, Minnesota native added his second in the latter part of the middle period. Ferry Netusil sent a shot toward Axelsson from the right side of the Muskegon goal line, who allowed a pad save rebound that was quickly scooped near the blue paint by Maddox Malmquist. Malmquist rapidly slipped a pass to the left side of the Lumberjack crease, where Dahms was well positioned to slap the puck home.

Down two goals in the final three minutes of regulation, Muskegon pulled Axelsson for an extra attacker.

In the waning seconds of the game, Tri-City lobbed the puck down the ice from its zone. As the Lumberjacks' Rudolfs Berzkalns skated back to retrieve, Dahms exploded up the sheet to win a foot race and fire the puck top shelf into the vacant cage, completing the hat trick.

It was the first Tri-City hat trick since, ironically, December 13, 2024 (Attila Lippai).

Pradel notched his third shutout of the season, which ties for most among all USHL netminders. The Slovakia native halted each of the 33 Muskegon shots he faced on the night. Axelsson, who suffered just his third loss of the campaign in 17 appearances, stopped 34 of 36 Storm attempts.

Smith (0-2-2) also ended the night with multiple points. The Miami commit has registered back-to-back multi-point games and five points over his past three appearances.

Up next: The United States Hockey League will take a holiday break between December 14-26.

Tri-City returns to action on Saturday, December 27 at Des Moines. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT. The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.