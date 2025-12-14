Saints Sweep Stars as Barron Makes More History

Published on December 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Lincoln, NE - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (18-8-1-0, 37 pts) swept the Lincoln Stars (15-12-0-0, 30 pts) with a 5-2 win in Lincoln on Saturday night.

Michael Barron logged a pair of points in the win, making more Saints history with his 109th career point. Barron moved from 10th to fifth in the team's all-time scoring ranks with seven points over the weekend in Lincoln.

Barron assisted on the game-winner early in the second, setting up Teddy Merril's 15th goal of the season. The goal gave Dubuque a 3-0 lead and the Saints scored five for the third-straight game.

Dubuque opened the scoring with Dante Josefsson-Westling's fifth of the season halfway through the first period before Gavin Lock's 10th extended Dubuque's lead on a power-play late in the period. The Saints led the contest by at least two goals the rest of the way.

Vojtech Hambálek started his fifth-straight game for the Saints, making 25 saves in the win. Hambálek has allowed three-or-less goals in five-straight games heading into the break. Lincoln scored late in the second on a major power-play, sending the teams to the third in a 3-1 game.

Barron's goal came on the power-play early in the third, extending the Saints' lead back to three after Dubuque killed the rest of the major.

Melvin Ekman iced the game late with an empty-netter for his 13th of the season, completing a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in the victory.

The win gives Dubuque three-straight headed into a 13-day break. After the holiday, Dubuque will play five games in eight days, including the first two against the now Anderson Cup leading Green Bay Gamblers.







