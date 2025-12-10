Stars Defeat Stampede, Move to Second Place in West

The Lincoln Stars (15-10-0-0) moved into second place in the Western Conference, defeating the Sioux Falls Stampede 5-3 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Sioux Falls would start the scoring 38 seconds into the first. Joey Macrina would slot a puck into the net to give the Stampede the 1-0 lead.

Lincoln would respond with two unanswered in the first frame. Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) would clean up a rebound for his tenth of the season, and Alex Pelletier (Boston College) would rip one home about two minutes later to give the Stars the lead heading into the second period.

In the second, the Stars would tilt the ice. Lincoln would score two power-play goals courtesy of Layne Loomer's tenth of the season, and with three seconds left in the period, Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State) would add another on a fantastic pass by the aforementioned Loomer.

Sioux Falls would score twice in the third frame, but Will Prowse (Princeton) made 18 saves in the period to earn the Stars the victory and second place in the USHL's Western Conference.

