Herd Fall Short against Stars After Late Surge

Published on December 10, 2025

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede came up short against the Lincoln Stars after a late third-period surge kept them alive. Joey Macrina, Logan Renkowski, and Nick Snyder scored the team's three goals, while Linards Feldbergs recorded a 25-save performance.

The Stampede were poised for an impressive first period after netting a goal less than 40 seconds in. At the 37-second mark, Joey Macrina tucked the puck under the pad of Lincoln goaltender William Prowse. Joe McGraw was credited with an assist on the play. Lincoln kept up strong offensive pressure from the start, and the Herd were able to hold them off until 10:25. The tying goal came on a rebound after the puck slipped out of Feldbergs' glove, allowing Kade Kohanski to snap it above the glove side. Nearly a minute and a half later, league-leading goal scorer Alex Pelletier caught the Herd on a change and beat Feldbergs stick side. The Stars continued to dominate puck possession, and a few big saves by Feldbergs kept the Stampede in it.

The Stampede continued to struggle in the second period, being outshot 13-6. After dominating puck possession, the Stars were handed the perfect opportunity to score at 7:20 when Joe McGraw took a slashing penalty. Just two seconds into the power play, the Stars snuck one past Feldbergs. A few minutes later, the Stars took a penalty of their own, giving the Herd a good opportunity to close the gap. After failing to convert on the power play, Sioux Falls' Cooper Soller committed an elbowing penalty. The Herd were able to shut down the Lincoln power play, but another penalty by McGraw put his team in a tough position. Once again, Lincoln took advantage just ten seconds into the man advantage, giving themselves a 4-1 lead heading into the final frame.

The Stampede came out ready to play to begin the third period. At 3:01, Logan Renkowski netted a goal with a quick one-timer off the faceoff, assisted by Thomas Zocco. Shortly after, Lincoln's Kade Kohanski was called for tripping, handing the Herd their third power play of the night. The Herd generated several offensive chances but came up empty. At 6:03, they pulled within one with a shot from Nick Snyder. Snyder scored after JJ Monteiro sent him a pass from below the goal line that left the net wide open. Matthew Grimes was also credited with an assist. Sioux Falls continued to apply pressure but could not find the back of the net. At 18:12, they pulled goaltender Feldbergs for the extra attacker but still could not solve Prowse. In the final seconds, the Stars scored an empty-netter after Matthew Grimes tripped Kohanski on his attempt. Per the rule book, the goal counted. The Herd's third-period surge was evident on the shot chart, as the Stampede outshot the Stars 20-3 in the final frame.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs kept the Herd alive once again with his 25-save performance. He moves to 13-6-1 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average.

The Stampede will travel to Fargo on Friday for a 7:05 p.m. game against the Force. They return to the PREMIER Center on Saturday for the final game before the holiday break. Pink in the Rink Night, presented by Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital, recognizes all those impacted by cancer. The Herd will wear special jerseys to be raffled off throughout the game, with proceeds benefiting Voices Against Cancer. Fans will also want to be in their seats for a special Stomp Out Cancer pregame ceremony. Tickets for the 6:05 p.m. game are available.







