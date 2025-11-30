The Herd Complete Back-To-Back Sweep Against Team USA NTDP

Published on November 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede completed a back-to-back sweep over the Team USA NTDP U17s with a 5-2 victory. The Herd saw goals from Logan Renkowski, Markus Jakobsen, Brock Schultz, and two from Thomas Zocco. Waylon Esche was in goal again tonight with 23 saves.

The opening period matched the pace and intensity of Friday's matchup. Sioux Falls wasted no time, scoring just 34 seconds in when Logan Renkowski buried a rebound after the Team USA goalie slid out of position. Joe McGraw and Zocco picked up the assists. The Herd earned their first power play at 6:03, but it was cut short by an interference minor to Schultz. Moments later, newcomer Markus Jakobsen scored his first USHL goal-a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Zocco-to extend the lead. Thomas Zocco and Joe McGraw were accredited the assists.

At 10:43, Jack Brauti was called for interference, and Team USA capitalized to cut the deficit. With under two minutes remaining, Schultz restored the two-goal lead, redirecting a pass from Matthew Grimes in front of the crease. Grimes and Anthony Bongo earned the assists. Minor penalties to Zocco and Jake Prunty closed out the period, but the U17s were unable to convert. The Herd outshot Team USA 16-11.

The second period slowed considerably but featured heavy special-teams play - all of which resulted from Team USA penalties. Sioux Falls earned its first of three power plays less than two minutes into the frame, followed by another man advantage at 7:17 when Kane Barch was called for checking from behind. The final penalty of the period came at 18:45 on a high-sticking call against Christian Semetsis. Despite quality chances at both ends, neither team was able to break through. The Herd outshot Team USA 14-10.

The third period opened with more Team USA penalties, including a checking-from-behind minor and a ten-minute misconduct to Braden Horton. At 6:58, penalties to Brent Solomon (unsportsmanlike) and Broden McArthur (tripping) sent play to 4-on-4. Just seconds later, at 7:12, Zocco got his first of the night, firing from the left circle through the five-hole to make it 4-1. Matching minors to Schultz and Rocco Pelosi followed.

The Herd got their final power play of the night but was unable to convert. The U17s cut the lead to 4-2 at 13:10, moving the puck around side of goaltender Waylon Esche. With time running out, Team USA pulled the goalie for the extra attacker, but Zocco sealed the win with an empty-netter from center ice. At the final horn, McGraw was handed a five-minute major and a ten-minute misconduct for grabbing the facemask.

Goaltender Waylon Esche improved to a 4-2-0-0 record, now carrying a 3.84 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage.

The Herd return to the PREMIER Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, to face the Des Moines Buccaneers. Sioux Falls shut out the Buccaneers in their previous matchup back in October and look to repeat that success.







