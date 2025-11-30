Steel Snag a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss at Fargo

Published on November 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







FARGO, ND - A late goal by Nate Chorlton tied the game at two and forced overtime, but Graham Jones scored the winner for Fargo in the extra frame as the Chicago Steel (11-10-2-0, 24 pts.) fell 3-2 to the Force (14-7-0-1, 29 pts.) Saturday night at Scheels Arena.

Steel netminder Sam Caulfield stopped 37 of 40 shots to help Chicago earn a standings point. He has helped the Steel earn a point in three consecutive starts.

Wyatt Herres scored his first goal with the Steel with a power play goal in the first period. Chorlton potted his fourth goal of the season with just over two minutes left in regulation.

Chicago earned three of four standings points at Fargo and scored three power play goals over the two-game weekend series.

The Steel weren't credited with their first shot on goal until seven minutes into the opening frame.

Shortly after getting a shot on the board, the Steel had to go on the defensive as Caulfield made a plethora of saves, including a swift blocker denial on Jacob Sagadin.

The Force continued to push, but Caulfield maintained control of his crease and made a sprawling save on an in-close look and froze the puck, but a Steel penalty on the sequence led to a Force power play.

Fargo's already-buzzing forecheck continued to surge on its first power play and almost broke through with a goal on a net-mouth scramble, but Caulfield again stood tall with several tough saves.

Later on, a Steel breakdown in the defending zone gave Stepan Cerny an open look. The defenseman walked into the slot and ripped a shot that was met by the blocker of Caulfield.

With eight minutes left in the period, Fargo went to its second power play of the period, but Chicago again killed it off.

Immediately after the successful kill, a good forecheck by the Steel resulted in a penalty against Fargo as Ashton Schultz was hooked on a chance in front.

The Steel took little time to set up on the advantage, taking just nine seconds until Herres blasted a one-timer from the point that whistled past Force goaltender Ajay White to give the Steel a 1-0 lead.

Chicago continued to push the tempo after the power play goal when Tobias Ohman found James Scantlebury in the slot, but the quick shot failed to find twine.

The Force stayed competitive in the later stages of the period as former Steel defenseman Arseni Marchenko got an open chance in the slot, but Caulfield got just enough of his glove on the shot.

The persistent effort by the Force gave them a power play, and they made it count with 14 seconds left in the period.

A snap-shot from beyond the right circle by Axel Lofgren was stopped by Caulfield, but Nicholas Kosiba pounced on the rebound to tie the game and made it rain teddy bears on Fargo's Teddy Bear Toss Night.

Fargo peppered the Steel with 18 shots in the opening period to Chicago's five.

Eero Butella got a breakaway chance early in the second period, but his shot missed the net.

Marco Senerchia had his own chance on a mini break shortly after, but his quick snap-shot was gloved by White.

Seven minutes into the second, Senerchia had another good chance, but White shrugged away the shot.

With under seven minutes left, Fargo went to its fifth power play of the night.

One minute into the advantage, Caulfield tried to clear the puck from behind the net but partially fanned on the clear. Fargo nearly scored on the vacant cage, but a point shot was blocked in the blue paint.

Cullen McCrate had a strong look from the left circle with three minutes left, but Caulfield read his release well and blocked the shot into the left corner.

Chicago replied with a solid chance when Schultz fed Kolin Sisson in the slot, but it was turned aside with a clutch stop by White.

Fargo led 32-10 in shots heading to the third period.

Five minutes into the third period, Sisson dangled past a Fargo defender and ripped a shot from the right wing that narrowly missed the post.

Shortly after, Chicago put together a pristine passing play when Henry Major gave to Miles Burgin, who then found Benson Grande alone in front. Grande tried to lift a shot past the glove of White, but it was stopped.

With under ten minutes left, Timo Kazda created a great look with several nifty moves through Fargo defenders, drawing a penalty in the process. Kazda sauced to Scantlebury in front and was denied, and a follow-up by Ohman on the rebound was also turned away by White.

On the ensuing power play, the Steel stayed in the attacking zone for 1:40 before Fargo got its first zone clear, surviving the Chicago push.

Sisson got a breakaway with under five minutes left, but White continued to stand tall and made a timely save.

Following the big save by White, the Force went the other way and scored when Patrick Nolan lifted a backhand shot over the glove of Caulfield.

Trailing late and with momentum favoring the opposition, Chicago clutched up with 2:06 left when Schultz gave to Chorlton, who quickly fired a shot on goal that popped into the air and bounced behind White to tie the game at two.

For the fourth time this season, the Steel went on to play in overtime.

Chicago opened the extra frame with possession and almost ended it as Ohman tipped a shot on goal that White narrowly stopped.

The teams went back and forth before Jones netted the game-winner at 2:54 on a shot from the left circle that snuck past the blocker of Caulfield.

The Steel will return home after this weekend on Friday, December 5 to host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 pm as the team celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas with How Rusty Stole Christmas, presented by The Learning Experience.

