Schultz Hat Trick Propels Steel to 4-2 Win Over Fargo

Published on November 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - A hat trick for Ashton Schultz and a strong effort in goal from Sam Caulfield ended Chicago's six-game losing streak as the Steel (11-10-1-0, 23 pts.) defeated the Fargo Force (13-7-0-1, 27 pts.) 4-2 Friday night at Scheels Arena.

It was the first career hat trick for Schultz, who scored his sixth, seventh, and eighth goals to become the third Steel skater to record a hat trick this season (Luke Goukler, Tobias Ohman).

Caulfield stopped 32 of 34 shots to record his fourth win of the season. He has helped the Steel earn a standings point in three of his last four appearances. Aidan Dyer scored an empty net goal for his second score of the season to seal the win.

Friday's win was the first time since Nov. 7 the Steel scored more than three goals in a game in ending a five-game road losing skid.

Fargo was penalized six minutes into Friday's game, giving Chicago the first chance to break the ice on the power play.

Halfway through the advantage, Dyer sauced a backdoor pass through the crease to Brady Kudrick that narrowly missed.

The Steel continued to pressure and broke down the wall at 7:51 when recently acquired defenseman Wyatt Herres dished a pass to the left circle for Schultz, who blasted a one-timer past Force goaltender Alan Lendak for a power play goal to put the Steel ahead 1-0.

The assist was Herres' first point with the Steel after being acquired earlier this week in a trade with Waterloo.

Chicago continued its surge on offense after the halfway mark when Benson Grande got a breakaway chance and attempted to tuck a shot on the backhand, but Lendak shut it down.

The Force pushed back in the later stages of the period and saw a great chance when Bryce Mattern stole the puck below the icing line and almost wrapped a shot around Caulfield.

Fargo tied the game at one with less than four minutes left in the first. Eero Butella batted down a puck in the slot and got a shot on goal that was turned aside with a big right pad save by Caulfield. Graham Jones collected the rebound and fed Butella in the slot, who fired on goal and the puck bounced off a Steel skate and into the back of the net.

Just over one minute later, Garrett Lindberg got space in the low slot and released a shot that beat Caulfield to give Fargo a 2-1 lead.

Later in the period, Brooks Cullen got a step past the Steel defense, but Alex Calbeck backchecked and knocked the Force forward off the puck.

Fargo doubled Chicago's shot output in the first period, 16-8.

The home team went to its first power play early in the second period and had a strong stay in the offensive zone, converging on the Steel cage and sending shots just wide. The Steel penalty kill bent but didn't break to stay within one.

Shortly after the successful penalty kill, Nate Chorlton had a two-on-one and elected pass just before the hashmarks, but it was broken up by the Force.

Chicago added another close call moments later when Kazda weaved through the Fargo defense and dropped a pass to an open Ohman in the slot, who wired a shot high and wide.

Before the halfway point, Fargo turned the other way and had an odd-man rush of its own. Zach Spagnuolo sprawled out to take away the backdoor look and had the puck ramp off his stick and into the crease, but the puck stayed frozen beneath Caulfield's pads.

Axel Lofgren nearly gave Fargo a two-goal lead on a marvelous play, deking swiftly to navigate through the Steel defense and almost capped off the highlight reel play with a goal, but Caulfield made a tough stop.

With 6:15 left, Luke Goukler had an open look from the right wing, but the Force converged quickly to seal Goukler's path to the net and negate the chance.

Fargo was penalized with just over four minutes left in the period, and the Steel's continuous efforts on offense paid off when James Scantlebury found Schultz on a cross-crease pass for his second goal of the night to tie the game at two.

The Force led 23-17 in shots heading to the third frame.

Early in the third frame, Chorlton made a superb pass to a streaking Kolin Sisson, who almost got a shot past Lendak.

Sisson knocked on the door again with a chance in front, but a beautiful blocker save by Lendak denied a goal.

Later in the period, Nicholas Kosiba had a wide open chance skating down the left side, but Caulfield snatched the shot with the glove.

The stalemate continued late into the third period until the 16:53 mark when Cole Tuminaro released a shot from the blue line that was masterfully deflected by Schultz over the right shoulder of Lendak to complete the hat trick and make it 3-2 Steel.

Fargo pulled Lendak for an extra attacker with under two minutes left, but the Steel defense held strong.

After a zone clear, Dyer skated through neutral ice and fired into the empty net to cap off the win.

Chicago will wrap up the weekend against Fargo on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 6:05 pm.

