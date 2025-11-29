Willson's Overtime Winner Hands Youngstown 2-1 Friday Night Victory over Tri-City

Published on November 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Jack Willson's game-winning goal with just over a minute remaining in overtime gave the Youngstown Phantoms a 2-1 win over the Tri-City Storm on Friday night at Covelli Centre.

Youngstown (14-6-2, 30 pts) has won four consecutive home games. Tri-City (8-12-4, 20 pts) is 0-3-1 against teams from the Eastern Conference this season.

As Youngstown rushed into the Storm zone, Willson skated the puck to the high slot, then sent a quick, high snapshot over the right shoulder of Tri-City netminder Owen Nelson for his second game-winning goal in three games. The marker came with 1:11 left in the extra frame.

Goals in regulation were few-and-far between.

Tri-City produced the contest's first marker just over two minutes into the opening period. In the midst of a Storm rush, an open Ashton Dahms collected a Jack Lackas feed in front of the Phantom net, then chipped a rapid forehand shot past Youngstown netminder Tobias Trejbal. It was Dahms's fifth goal of the season.

Youngstown tied the game in the middle part of the third. During a Phantom offensive zone possession, Kazumo Sasaki received a Cooper Simpson feed off the near post of the Storm net, then swiped the puck past Nelson for his first career USHL tally. The Japan native competed in his first career USHL game Friday.

Trejbal grabbed his tenth win of the season in net, stopping 10 of 11 Storm shots. Nelson made several outstanding saves on tough shots throughout the night, halting 30 of 32 Youngstown attempts.

Up next: Tri-City ends its two-game set at Youngstown on Saturday. Puckdrop is scheduled for 5:05 pm CT. The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







