Tri-City, Youngstown Begin Two-Game Set Friday Night at Covelli Centre
Published on November 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Tri-City Storm visit the Youngstown Phantoms on Friday night at Covelli Centre. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.
Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.
Tri-City (8-12-3, 19 pts, T-5th place Western Conf.)
Previously:
Fell 4-0 at Lincoln on Wednesday
Wednesday: third time getting shut out this season, first since October 12 vs. Des Moines
Wednesday: Michal Pradel stopped 33 of 37 Lincoln shots in net
Team Notes:
Tonight: second game in string of six consecutive matchups away from Viaero Center, the longest such stretch of the year
Winless in eight of past nine games
Held opponents to four power play goals in previous 42 attempts (9.5%)
Penalty kill (86.2%) ranks first in USHL
Averaging 9.83 penalty minutes per game, second-least among USHL teams (Fargo)
Have not produced power play goal in previous 16 attempts; last power play goal: November 7 vs. Waterloo
Have not scored more than three goals in one game during November (nine contests)
Played 23 games this year, second-most among all USHL teams; Omaha (24 games) is only team to have played more
Player Notes:
Carson Pilgrim: has produced 14 points (6-7-13) over past 11 appearances dating back to October 17 at Omaha
Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (451); 999 minutes this season place second in league
Bode Laylin: three goals tie for third among USHL defenseman, 14 points place seventh among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 50 shots rank second among defenseman
Luca Jarvis: ten points (2-8-10) tie for eighth among USHL rookies
Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)
Cooper Ernewein: first among USHL rookies in shooting percentage (three goals on 12 shots, 25%)
Frantisek Netusil: 13 minor penalties this season are tied for third-most among all USHL players
Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-11-14)
Youngstown (13-6-2, 28 pts, T-3rd place Eastern Conf.)
Won five of past seven games
Swept Dubuque on road last weekend; defeated Fighting Saints 5-3 Saturday, 4-3 (OT) Friday
Saturday: outscored Dubuque 4-2 during third period, went four-for-six on power play
Saturday: Ryan Rucinski led offense with hat trick, the third of his USHL career
Saturday: Four other players logged multiple points
Ryan Rucinski (14-14-28) leads team and ranks second among all USHL skaters in points, former Tri-City forward Cooper Simpson (10-17-27) follows, tied for third in the league in points
Season series: Tonight is the second of five regular season meetings between Tri-City and Youngstown. The Phantoms took this year's first matchup (5-0) at the USHL Fall Classic on September 19. The teams will square off tomorrow at Covelli Centre and twice next week at the USHL's American Cup event powered by Wegmans in Rochester, New York.
