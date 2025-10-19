Stars Sweep Black Hawks

Published on October 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars (3-6-0-0) defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks (2-5-0-1) 5-2 at Young Arena on Saturday to complete the sweep.

The Stars started the scoring in the first on a power-play goal from Alex Pelletier (Cornell) during a 5-minute major advantage. Pelletier now has nine goals this season, and has found the back of the net in seven straight games.

Waterloo would tie the game late in the first, and the score would hold into the intermission.

Lincoln would score twice in the second, both on plays created by John Hirschfeld (Vermont). Hirschfeld would create a rush down ice and pot a goal on the rebound to give the Stars the lead. Three minutes later, Hirschfeld would find a trailing Brady Cunningham (Bowling Green) to add to the lead and end the third period with Lincoln leading 3-1.

Waterloo would add a goal on the power-play in the third, but Nate Pederson (Miami) would steal a puck and head down ice on a 2-on-1, where he would put a puck past the Waterloo netminder to give the Stars a 4-2 lead.

Lincoln would add an empty-net tally courtesy of Layne Loomer (Penn State) and end the night with the 5-2 victory.

The Stars return to action on Friday at the Ice Box against the Tri-City Storm for Pucks & Paws night. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.







