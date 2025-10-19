Stampede Outlast Lancers

Published on October 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Sioux Falls Stampede broke through in the third period and defeated the Omaha Lancers, 8-5, on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Omaha (2-9-0-0) got the scoring started with forward Cam Caron deflecting one in front of the net to give the Lancers a 1-0 advantage. Yegor Kim gets his first career USHL goal on the power-play; cashing in from in tight to knot the game up at two goals aside. Adam Israilov also got in on the scoring for Omaha as Israilov scored from the half boards to cut the Lancers deficit at 4-3 going into the third period. Jack Stanius scores his second goal in as many games for the Lancers as Stanius scores with a wrist-shot, stick-side to put Omaha back within one at 5-4. Finally, Ryan Aaronson scores one more for the Lancers. Aaronson would cash that one in from in tight off a feed from Tommy Spencer to put Omaha back within one once more at 6-5.

Sioux Falls (6-2-1-0) and their offense exploded in this game with 8 different goal scorers. Defenseman Matthew Grimes opened the scoring for the 'Herd tying the game at one going into the second period. Joey Macrina grabbed a power-play goal early in the second to put Sioux Falls up 2-1. Cooper Soller and Noah Mannausau tack on two more for Sioux Falls going into the third period. J.J. Monterio grabbed another goal for Sioux Falls early in the third, before Brent Solomon who has been a thorn in Omaha's side in the early going this season tacks on what eventually proves to be the game-winning goal-this one coming on a 5-on-3 power-play. Sioux Falls adds on two empty-net goals to make the score look more decisive than what it really was-giving the 'Herd an 8-5 win.

Cam Caron has now extended his point streak to 4 games. The Northeastern commit now has registered 6 points (3+3) through 11 games played. He and his linemate Kole Hyles are now in a 3-way tie (Tommy Spencer being the third) in team scoring for the Lancers.

Jack Stanius has now scored a goal in back-to-back games. The White Bear Lake native registered two assists in the first game this season against Green Bay, but had gone on a 6-game scoring drought before finally breaking through Friday Night (10/17) against Tri-City, and now has added another goal to his scoring resume tonight against the 'Herd.

The Lancers will be back on home ice next Friday on College Night (10/24) against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports.







