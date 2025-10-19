Stampede Avoid Scare, Roll Past Lancers 8-5

Published on October 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede continued their impressive offensive production with an 8-5 win over the Omaha Lancers on Friday night. Eight different goal scorers contributed to the victory, while six players - Ryder Betzold, Brent Solomon, Joey Macrina, Cooper Soller, Jake Prunty, and Noah Mannausau - recorded two-point nights. The offensive surge helped goaltender Waylon Esche earn his second win of the season.

After looking to build on last night's momentum, the Stampede faced an uphill battle early. Just 3:11 into the contest, forward Thomas Holtby received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing. During the extended penalty kill, Sioux Falls generated a couple of short-handed chances, but Omaha goaltender Devin Shakar stood tall. Shortly after the major expired, the Lancers struck first to take a 1-0 lead.

The Stampede responded at 15:48 when Matthew Grimes netted his first goal of the season with a quick one-timer from the point. Sioux Falls earned its first power play at 18:30 but failed to capitalize, heading into the second period with 30 seconds remaining on the man advantage.

Production ramped up for both teams in the second frame. The Herd struck first with a power-play goal from Joey Macrina, who buried a quick shot in front off a slick backhanded pass from Logan Renkowski. The goal gave Sioux Falls its first lead of the night, but the advantage didn't last long. At 3:14, Omaha's Yegor Kim scored his first of the season to tie things up.

The Stampede quickly regained control when Cooper Soller earned his fifth goal of the year on a redirected shot. Rookie defenseman Jake Prunty fired from the point, and Soller provided a perfect screen to tip it in. Omaha's goaltender nearly stopped the puck as it trickled across the goal line, but it was too late - Sioux Falls reclaimed the lead.

The momentum continued when defenseman Noah Mannausau scored his first goal of the season with a one-timer from his knees in the right faceoff circle. Thomas Zocco and Cade Strom picked up assists on the play. Before the period ended, Omaha added one more to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The third period brought the mayhem, featuring six goals and three penalties. Less than 90 seconds in, Stampede captain JJ Monteiro extended the lead with a rebound goal after sustained offensive pressure. Loic Nasreddine earned his first point of the season with an assist, while Mannausau collected his second point of the night on the play.

The Lancers answered quickly again, narrowing the gap before the Herd responded with another power-play marker. Brent Solomon converted from the low slot on a one-timer, fed by Jake Prunty, who extended his point streak. Joey Macrina added an assist on the goal.

At 12:02, Ryan Aaronson scored Omaha's fifth and final goal to make it 6-5. In a last-ditch effort to tie the game, the Lancers pulled Shakar at 18:13, but the Stampede shut the door. Wade Weil scored his first USHL goal with an empty-netter at 18:51, and Ryder Betzold added another with 39 seconds remaining to seal the 8-5 win.

Sioux Falls continued their trend of high shot totals, outshooting Omaha 34-19. Goaltender Waylon Esche, making his third start of the season, stopped 14 shots to improve to 2-1-0-0. He now holds a 4.13 goals-against average and a .814 save percentage.

The Stampede return to action tomorrow at the PREMIER Center when they take on the Des Moines Buccaneers for Wizards Night, presented by Graham Tire. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.