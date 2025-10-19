Stars Out Of Reach

Published on October 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars pulled ahead during the second period Saturday, keeping ahead of the Waterloo Black Hawks during a 5-2 contest at Young Arena.

Lincoln had also won Friday's weekend opener 2-0. Those results put the Stars on a three-game winning streak, while the Hawks have dropped three-in-a-row.

The first period was a wash, even though the Stars had nine minutes of power play time in the frame. Lincoln scored the game's first goal at 9:31; Alex Pelletier extended his goal streak to seven games, chopping in the rebound of a first try by Nik Young.

However, Avery Laliberte tied the score at 15:34. As he was stepping toward the net and falling to the ice, the defenseman let go of a low shot which surprised William Prowse to the stick side.

John Hirschfeld broke the tie at 14:25 of the second, collecting a rebound in the right circle and lifting it into an open side after a rush into the zone.

The Stars capitalized on another transition chance at 17:49, with Hirschfeld setting up Brady Cunningham. The defenseman rifled in a low chance from the high slot after traffic had gathered at the edge of the crease.

Dylan Nolan drew Waterloo within one during the Hawks' first power play of the night at 9:46 of the third. A back-and-forth passing sequence between point men Ryan Whiterabbit and Jackson Schneider created the opening for the puck to come Nolan's way at the right circle hashmark. Nolan snapped in a quick wrister.

However, with 5:44 to go, the Stars broke out on a two-on-one, which Nate Pederson finished with a shot to the top corner. Layne Loomer then added a shorthanded empty-netter to cap the scoring at 18:44.

Prowse made 22 saves Saturday and stopped 49 of 51 Hawks attempts on the weekend. Lincoln outshot Waterloo 36-24 during the weekend finale.

The Black Hawks are also home for Friday and Saturday contests next weekend. Both games are rematches of the 2025 Clark Cup Final series, with the Muskegon Lumberjacks returning to Young Arena each night at 6:35. Good seats are currently available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Lincoln 1 2 2 - 5

Waterloo 1 0 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Lincoln, Pelletier 9 (Young, Janz), 9:31 (PP). 2, Waterloo, Laliberte 1 (Carlson, Nolan), 15:34. Penalties-served by Matijevic Wat (bench minor-too many men), 3:41; Poirier Lin (roughing), 6:13; Herres Wat (major-cross checking, roughing, game misconduct-cross checking), 6:13; Poirier Lin (roughing), 12:04; Treharne Wat (cross checking), 12:04; Schultz Wat (cross checking), 16:49.

2nd Period-3, Lincoln, Hirschfeld 2 (Kohanski), 14:25. 4, Lincoln, Cunningham 1 (Hirschfeld), 17:49. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Nolan 2 (Whiterabbit, Schneider), 9:46 (PP). 6, Lincoln, Pederson 2 (Loomer, Brown), 14:16. 7, Lincoln, Loomer 3 (Pelletier), 18:44 (SH EN). Penalties-Poirier Lin (interference), 8:01; Hirschfeld Lin (goalie interference), 17:45.

Shots on Goal-Lincoln 14-14-8-36. Waterloo 3-7-14-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Lincoln 1 / 3; Waterloo 1 / 2.

Goalies-Lincoln, Prowse 3-3-0-0 (24 shots-22 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 1-4-0-1 (35 shots-31 saves).







