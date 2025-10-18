Fighting Five: Saints Finish Series at Muskegon

Published on October 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Muskegon, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (8-0-0-0, 16 pts) visit the Muskegon Lumberjacks (7-2-0-0, 14 pts) on Saturday to complete a weekend series.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Success

The Fighting Saints earned their eighth-straight win to begin the season in a 5-2 win over Muskegon on Friday. Dubuque turned an early second-period deficit into a three-goal win, with the deficit lasting just two minutes.

Dubuque's start is the second-best in Tier-I team history, surpassing the 2013-14 team's 7-0 start with Friday's win. Dubuque can tie the all-time franchise mark set by the 2012-13 team with a win on Saturday.

2. Fourth-Line Flex

Dubuque's fourth line combined for five points in the win on Friday night. Hayden Russell and Gavin Lock both scored in the win. Russell's second-period tally gave the Saints their first lead of the game. Later, Lock scored his third of the season, a goal that eventually served as the game-winner.

Xavier Lieb added two assists on the fourth line for Dubuque. Lock recorded an assist as well for the Saints to round out the impactful night by Dubuque's fourth line.

3. Road Rundown

Dubuque's win on Friday improved the Saints' road record to 3-0 on the season. The Saints 5-2 win was their first road win with a margin more than a single goal.

The Lumberjacks had a perfect 5-0 record at home before Friday's game against the Saints. On Friday, Dubuque began a stretch of playing seven of nine games away from home.

4. Dubuque Discipline

The Fighting Saints took just one penalty in Friday's win, killing the first 19 seconds of the Muskegon power play before a Jacks' penalty completed the chance.

In the last six games, Dubuque has killed 12 of 13 total opposing power plays. The Saints' 89.3% penalty kill is the third-best in the USHL.

5. Lumberjack Listings

Muskegon forward Melvin Novotny scored twice in Friday's game against Dubuque, his fifth and sixth goals of the season. Will Keane stopped 29 of 33 shots in the game on Friday, with Dubuque handing Keane his first loss of the season.

The Lumberjacks skated without Tynan Lawrence and Danny Klaers on Friday. Muskegon's loss on Friday was its first home defeat of the campaign and Saturday ends a stretch of seven home games in eight contests for the Jacks following the Fall Classic.

Saturday's game begins at 5:10 p.m. CDT at Trinity Health Arena. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025

Fighting Five: Saints Finish Series at Muskegon - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.