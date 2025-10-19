Steel Stun Capitols with Two Late Goals in 4-3 Win

Published on October 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - Trailing by a goal late in the third, the Chicago Steel (6-3-0-0, 12 pts.) scored two goals in the final 3:22 of regulation, including a highlight-reel score by Marco Senerchia and the game-winner by Jackson Crowder, to defeat the Madison Capitols (5-4-0-0, 10 pts.) 4-3 Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Tobias Ohman scored his fourth goal of the season, one day after recording his first career hat trick. Kolin Sisson tallied his third goal of the season. Senerchia recorded his first USHL goal on a dazzling deke and score and Crowder's goal was his second of the season.

Chicago was the better team in the early going as Nate Chorlton created a chance less than one minute into Saturday's game with a shot at the right side of the net, but Madison goaltender Caleb Heil made a diving stop.

The Steel maintained pressure when Ashton Schultz hit the brakes behind the net and found Crowder in front. Crowder had his stick tied up on the shot, making for an easy stop for Heil.

The Capitols slowly eased into the driver's seat and shortly after the near miss by Crowder, nearly converted on a turnover, but Steel goaltender Louis Felix-Charrois made a great five-hole save.

Just before the midway point of the period, Sisson got a step on a defender to create a chance down the left wing and drew a tripping penalty in the process.

One minute into the advantage, Sisson fired a pass into the crease that was initially tipped by Crowder, then found the stick of Ohman at the side of the net for a power play tally to make it 1-0.

Shots were even 10-10 following the first period of play.

Chicago was penalized for the first time at 1:40 of the second period, and Madison needed just 12 seconds to convert as Nolen Geerdes fired a wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circles to tie the game at one.

Madison took its first lead of the game 35 seconds later on a fluky play.

Stephen Cover ripped a shot off the right pad of Charrois that bounced through the crease and off a Steel defender's stick. The tumbling rubber found Cover's stick once again, and he flipped a shot through Charrois to give the Capitols a 2-1 lead.

Exactly three minutes later, Chicago erased the deficit on a superb passing display as James Scantlebury whipped a cross-ice pass to Sisson who fired past Heil to tie the game at two.

Sisson almost added another point later in the period after feeding a streaking Jason Millett in the slot. Millett deflected a shot on goal but was turned aside by a clutch stop from Heil.

Early in the third period and on the power play, Ohman somehow found Crowder while pinned in the corner. Crowder got a strong shot away but was met by a better save by Heil.

On the same man advantage, Senerchia sent a pass from the point to Miles Burgin, who sent a shot that trampolined off the outside of the post.

At 9:08 of the third, Madison got the lead back when Will Dosan sent a shot around a screen for his first USHL goal, giving Madison a 3-2 lead.

The Capitols controlled most of the game from there until 16:38 when Senerchia dangled around a Madison defender and deked to the crease before lifting a backhand shot over a sprawled Heil to tie the game at three.

Just over two minutes later, Crowder sent the Fox Valley faithful into a frenzy with a surprise shot from the right half-wall that handcuffed Heil and beat him glove side to put Chicago ahead 4-3.

Chicago was penalized with 30 seconds left in regulation, giving the Capitols a 6-on-4 advantage with an empty net. Madison couldn't establish a strong forecheck, and the Steel cleared the puck as time expired.

