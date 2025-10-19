Pink in the Rink this Saturday

Published on October 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







This Saturday night is our annual Pink in the Rink game presented by UnityPoint Health Sioux City. The Musketeers take to the ice to pick up an assist in the ever on-going battle against cancer. But it's not just the Musketeers that we're hoping show up on Saturday. We need you Siouxland to help us in our fight against cancer. Here's some things you can come to expect on Saturday night:

PINK IN THE RINK JERSEYS & POSTGAME AUCTION

As we always do every pink in the rink, we will have specialty jerseys for the game. This years version features a dark grey look that helps pop the pink accents around the jersey. And as always we will be auctioning these off immediately following the game. The best part is that proceeds from this auction stay in Sioux City. They are collected by UnityPoint Health - Sioux City and the funds go towards their oncology unit. This means that every single dollar that you spend on this auction, helps a Siouxlander that is battling cancer.

PINK IN THE RINK T-SHIRTS

One of the most popular items fans get at pink in the rink is the UnityPoint Pink in the Rink T-Shirt. This year those shirts are $20 a piece. ($25 for XXL - 4XL).







