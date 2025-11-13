Sioux City Native Houston Smith to Make Musketeers Debut on Friday

Published on November 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - Today the Sioux City Musketeers announced that Sioux City native and forward, Houston Smith will make his debut with the team on Friday night when the Musketeers take on the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Smith has been playing this year for the Sioux Falls Power 16U AAA and in 24 games has 23 points with eight goals and fifteen assists. He previously has played for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 15U AAA and Nebraska Warbirds 14U AA.

Houston Smith was drafted by the Musketeers in the tenth round of the 2025 Phase I Draft with the 144th overall pick.

"I am super excited," Smith said. "It's going to be great to put on the jersey for the first time. I'm just looking forward to getting on the ice here at the Tyson."

In the Tier I era (2001-02) the Musketeers have had three previous players native to the Siouxland area suit up in the green and gold. Smith will make the fourth.

"Very few people have been able to do it," said Smith. "I'm pretty proud that I'm one of them that's going to be able to do it tomorrow. Feels good."

Goalie, Beau Erickson who hailed from Hinton, Iowa who played for the Metros and the Musketeers in the 2005-06 season and suited up in 16 games going 4-7 with a 4.03 GAA and a 0.887 save percentage.

Kevin Lohry, a forward from Sioux City who played from 2005-2007 for the Musketeers and played in 98 games totaling, 56 points through 17 goals and 39 assists and guided the Musketeers to the postseason in 2007 while serving as an assistant captain.

A Dakota Dunes, South Dakota native, Brady Ferner spent three seasons with the Musketeers from 2015 to 2018. He played the most of the three suiting up in 146 games and accruing 35 points while wearing the captain's 'C' in his final season 2017-18 and leading the Musketeers to the Anderson Cup in the 2016-17 campaign. The former Musketeers defenseman is now an assistant coach for the Augusta Vikings hockey team in Sioux Falls.

Smith and the Musketeers will face off with the Sioux Falls Stampede on Friday night at 7:05 pm at the Tyson Events Center. It is the Musketeers Gameday Men's Health Goals for Cash game. Every time the Musketeers score a goal, a fan in the crowd will win one-hundred dollars cash.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.