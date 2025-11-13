Storm Acquire Frantisek Netusil in Trade with Green Bay

November 13, 2025

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have acquired forward Frantisek (Ferry) Netusil and a 2027 USHL Phase II seventh round draft pick from the Green Bay Gamblers in exchange for a 2026 Phase II second round draft pick and conditional 2027 Phase II pick.

Netusil (pron. nuh-TOO-sill) registered three goals, 24 penalty minutes, and a +3 rating in 17 games this season with the Gamblers. The right-shot player amassed two assists in five appearances last year at Green Bay.

A Western Michigan University commit, Netusil spent the majority of the 2024-2025 campaign with Minnesota (NAHL), where he amassed team-bests in goals (29), points (52), game-winning goals (6), power play goals (10), and penalty minutes (136) across 53 appearances.

The 2007-born player has previously seen international action with Czechia's U16 (2022-2023) and U17 (2023-2024) teams. Originally from Prague, Czechia, Netusil's hometown is the capital city of the nation.

"We are excited to have Ferry in our lineup," Storm Head Coach, President, and Director of Hockey Operations John Torchetti said. "He's a skilled player who finishes checks and has a high compete level. We want to keep improving our team each and every day with hardworking players moving forward with grit."







