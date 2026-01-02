Tri-City, Fargo Begin Two-Game Set Friday Night in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. - The Tri-City Storm begin a two-game series with the Fargo Force on Friday night at Scheels Arena. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCAkt9fbp4A

Tri-City (12-16-4, 28 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 5-1 contest at Sioux City on Wednesday

Maxwell Dessner produced lone Storm goal, the first of his USHL career

Owen Nelson started game in net, made eight saves on 12 shots; was replaced by Quinn Beumer in the second period who halted 11 of 12 Sioux City attempts

Tri-City outshot Sioux City 32-24

Team Notes:

Snapped season-long four-game win streak on Wednesday (was team's longest since February 23-March 2, 2025)

Wednesday: last time scoring one or less goals in a game since Friday, December 5 vs. Youngstown

5-1-4 in one-goal games this season but 1-4-0 in two-goal games

Penalty kill (84.7%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 12.41 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams (Fargo's 8.27 penalty minutes per game are least in USHL)

Third matchup in stretch of five consecutive road games tonight

Six of next eight contests will be away from Viaero Center

Player Notes:

Mason Jenson: has put up five points (2-3-5) over his past five games; registered assist on Dessner's goal Wednesday; now tied for team lead in points (15)

Brecken Smith: has produced six points (1-5-6) over his past five games

Bode Laylin: three power play goals tie for third among USHL defenseman

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Oliver Ozogany: 60 shots place fourth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15), Mason Jenson (7-8-15), and Bode Laylin (3-12-15) lead team in scoring; Brecken Smith (7-7-14) follows

Fargo (17-11-2, 36 pts, 2nd place Western Conf.)

Won three of past five games

Dropped 5-2 home contest to Lincoln Wednesday

Wednesday: Axel Lofgren, Graham Jones produced Force goals

Wednesday: Netminder Ajay White stopped 29 of 34 Lincoln shots, falling to 12-5-2 this season

Second matchup in three-game homestand tonight

Luke McNamara (9-17-26) leads team in scoring; Graham Jones (14-10-24) follows

Season series: Friday is the third of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Fargo during 2025-2026. The teams split a two-game set at Viaero Center across Friday, October 10 (4-0 Storm win) and Saturday, October 11 (4-1 Force win). The Storm visit Fargo to end the season series and regular season on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4.







