Alumni Set to Lead U.S. at Winter Olympics

Twenty-three United States Hockey League (USHL) alumni representing five teams in the league were named to the 25-man 2026 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team set to compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics this February.

Position First Name Last Name Current Team U.S. College (League) USHL Team Hometown

F Matt Boldy Minnesota Wild Boston College (Hockey East) NTDP Millis, Mass.

F Kyle Connor Winnipeg Jets University of Michigan (Big Ten) Youngstown Phantoms Shelby Township, Mich.

F Jack Eichel Vegas Golden Knights Boston University (Hockey East) NTDP North Chelmsford, Mass.

F Jake Guentzel Tampa Bay Lightning University of Nebraska Omaha (NCHC) Sioux City Musketeers Woodbury, Minn.

F Jack Hughes New Jersey Devils N/A NTDP Canton, Mich.

F Clayton Keller Utah Mammoth Boston University (Hockey East) NTDP St. Louis, Mo.

F Dylan Larkin Detroit Red Wings University of Michigan (Big Ten) NTDP Waterford, Mich.

F Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs N/A NTDP Scottsdale, Ariz.

F J.T. Miller New York Rangers N/A NTDP East Palestine, Ohio

F Brock Nelson New York Islanders University of North Dakota (NCHC) Warroad, Minn.

F Tage Thompson Buffalo Sabres University of Connecticut (Hockey East) NTDP Orange, Conn.

F Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators Boston University (Hockey East) NTDP St. Louis, Mo.

F Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers N/A NTDP St. Louis, Mo.

D Brock Faber Minnesota Wild University of Minnesota (Big Ten) NTDP Maple Grove, Minn.

D Noah Hanifan Vegas Golden Knights Boston College (Hockey East) NTDP Norwood, Mass.

D Quinn Hughes Minnesota Wild University of Michigan (Big Ten) NTDP Canton, Mich.

D Seth Jones Florida Panthers N/A NTDP Arlington, Texas

D Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins Boston University (Hockey East) NTDP Long Beach, N.Y.

D Jake Sanderson Ottawa Senators University of North Dakota (NCHC) NTDP Whitefish, Mont.

D Jaccob Slavin Carolina Hurricanes Colorado College (NCHC) Chicago Steel Erie, Colo.

D Zach Werenski Columbus Blue Jackets University of Michigan (Big Ten) NTDP Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.

G Jake Oettinger Dallas Stars Boston University (Hockey East) NTDP Lakeville, Minn.

G Jeremy Swayman Boston Bruins University of Maine (Hockey East) Sioux Falls Stampede Anchorage, Alaska

The U.S. will open Olympic preliminary play against Latvia on Feb. 12 at 2:10 p.m. CT/3:10 p.m. ET at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

This announcement comes on the heels of Chicago Steel alum and 19-year-old San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini making Team Canada's Olympic roster on Wednesday.







