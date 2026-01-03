Stars Fall to Black Hawks
Published on January 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA-- The Lincoln Stars (16-13-1-0) fell at home to the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday night.
The game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams scoring in the first period. Waterloo added the first goal, but Drew Nelson would wrist home his first USHL goal with three seconds to play in the first to tie the game at one heading into the first intermission.
Waterloo would strike twice in the first five minutes of the second period, jumping out to a 3-1 lead. The Stars would respond with 4:51 to go in the second with Alex Pelletier's (Boston College) league-leading 27th goal of the season to cut the lead to 3-2.
Both teams would go scoreless in the third period, and the Stars would fall at the Ice Box. Will Prowse (Princeton) made 38 saves in the loss.
