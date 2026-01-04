Stars Use Strong Final Two Periods En Route to 4-1 Win

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Stars (17-13-1-0) defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Ice Box on Saturday night.

Waterloo would score the lone goal of the first period, just over seven minutes into the frame for the lone goal of the first.

The Stars would put pressure on in the second, registering a season-high 24 shots on goal in a period. Nate Pederson (Miami) would put home the first tally of the night for the Stars on a one-time shot from the slot, knotting up the game at one heading into the third period.

The Stars entered the third period with vitriol. Lincoln scored three goals in the final ten minutes of the third to secure the win. Nik Young (Clarkson) scored the eventual game-winner off of a faceoff to give Lincoln their first lead of the weekend. Nathaniel Poole (Union) added his first USHL goal, and Alex Pelletier (Boston College) fired home an empty-net tally to pace the Stars to the 4-1 victory. Will Prowse (Princeton) made 29 saves in the victory.

