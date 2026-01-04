Saints Finish Busy Week with Sweep over Steel

Geneva, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (21-9-2-0, 44 pts) skated to a 6-4 win over the Chicago Steel (12-14-4-1, 29 pts) on the road on Saturday.

Dubuque's leadership quartet led the way for the Saints, culminating in Captain Teddy Merrill's team-leading 19th goal and ninth power-play goal with 2:31 left in the third that put the Saints ahead 5-4. It capped a night where Merrill, Charlie Arend, Michael Barron and Colin Frank, the four leaders for the Fighting Saints, combined for 11 points.

Arend and Frank set career-highs with four points apiece as Chicago-area native Arend recorded his first ever multi-goal game. Arend scored twice and added two assists, while Frank scored and assisted three times.

Arend's first goal put the Saints in front in the first five minutes of the game, the ninth-straight game Dubuque opened the scoring. After Chicago responded with two goals and took a lead early in the second, the top line answered again. Barron and Arend set up Frank's tally at 9:01 of the second to level the game.

Early in the third, Arend's second of the night, and 11th of the season put the Saints ahead 3-2. Gavin Lock scored his 11th on a breakaway at 3:06 of the third and Dubuque led by a pair.

Chicago responded with goals at 4:26 and 11:18 of the third to tie the game. Luke Brierley drew a high-sticking penalty in the final four minutes, sending the Saints to their second power play of the game. The ensuing power play led to Merrill's game-winning goal, his fifth-such goal of the season to lead the team.

An empty-netter by Dante Josefsson-Westling iced the score in the final minute and Dubuque finished a busy week with three-straight wins. The Saints finished five games in eight days on Saturday, going 3-1-1-0 in the week.

Dubuque's turnaround after two losses to begin the week helped the Saints overtake Muskegon for third place in the conference standings.







