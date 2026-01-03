Storm Close Weekend Series at Fargo on Saturday Night

Published on January 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







FARGO, N.D. - The Tri-City Storm end a two-game series with the Fargo Force on Saturday night at Scheels Arena. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQVcRFFFetc

Tri-City (12-17-4, 28 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 4-2 contest at Fargo on Friday

Brecken Smith, Carson Pilgrim produced Storm goals

Netminder Owen Nelson stopped 20 of 24 Force attempts

Fargo outshot Tri-City 24-20

Team Notes:

Lost back-to-back games for first time since December 4-5 (USHL American Cup vs. Youngstown)

Limited to 20 shots on goal or less in two of past three games

Have lost five of six two-goal games this season (1-5-0 record) but are 5-1-4 in one-goal games

Penalty kill (84.8%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 12.09 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams (Fargo's 8.00 penalty minutes per game are least among USHL teams)

Final matchup in stretch of five consecutive road games tonight

Four of next six contests will be away from Viaero Center

Player Notes:

Brecken Smith: notched third multi-point game in past five appearances on Friday (1-1-2); has produced eight points over past six matchups

Carson Pilgrim: recorded first goal since November 7 (vs. Waterloo) on Friday

Bode Laylin: three power play goals tie for third among USHL defenseman

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Oliver Ozogany: 61 shots place fourth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (8-9-17) leads team in scoring, Brecken Smith (8-8-16) follows

Fargo (18-11-2, 38 pts, 2nd place Western Conf.)

Won three of past four games

Friday: Axel Lofgren, Wyatt Sypniewski, Jacob Sagadin, Garrett Lindberg registered goals

Netminder Ajay White stopped 18 of 20 Storm shots en route to his 11th win of the season

Luke McNamara (9-19-28) leads team in scoring, Graham Jones (14-10-24) follows

Season series: Saturday is the fourth of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Fargo during 2025-2026. The Force have won two of the first three matchups. The Storm next visit Fargo on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 to close the season series and regular season.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

Storm Close Weekend Series at Fargo on Saturday Night - Tri-City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.