Storm Close Weekend Series at Fargo on Saturday Night

Published on January 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
FARGO, N.D. - The Tri-City Storm end a two-game series with the Fargo Force on Saturday night at Scheels Arena. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.
Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQVcRFFFetc
Tri-City (12-17-4, 28 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)
Previously:
Dropped 4-2 contest at Fargo on Friday
Brecken Smith, Carson Pilgrim produced Storm goals
Netminder Owen Nelson stopped 20 of 24 Force attempts
Fargo outshot Tri-City 24-20
Team Notes:
Lost back-to-back games for first time since December 4-5 (USHL American Cup vs. Youngstown)
Limited to 20 shots on goal or less in two of past three games
Have lost five of six two-goal games this season (1-5-0 record) but are 5-1-4 in one-goal games
Penalty kill (84.8%) ranks first in USHL
Averaging 12.09 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams (Fargo's 8.00 penalty minutes per game are least among USHL teams)
Final matchup in stretch of five consecutive road games tonight
Four of next six contests will be away from Viaero Center
Player Notes:
Brecken Smith: notched third multi-point game in past five appearances on Friday (1-1-2); has produced eight points over past six matchups
Carson Pilgrim: recorded first goal since November 7 (vs. Waterloo) on Friday
Bode Laylin: three power play goals tie for third among USHL defenseman
Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)
Oliver Ozogany: 61 shots place fourth among USHL rookies
Carson Pilgrim (8-9-17) leads team in scoring, Brecken Smith (8-8-16) follows
Fargo (18-11-2, 38 pts, 2nd place Western Conf.)
Won three of past four games
Friday: Axel Lofgren, Wyatt Sypniewski, Jacob Sagadin, Garrett Lindberg registered goals
Netminder Ajay White stopped 18 of 20 Storm shots en route to his 11th win of the season
Luke McNamara (9-19-28) leads team in scoring, Graham Jones (14-10-24) follows
Season series: Saturday is the fourth of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Fargo during 2025-2026. The Force have won two of the first three matchups. The Storm next visit Fargo on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 to close the season series and regular season.
