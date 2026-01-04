Beumer Dazzles in First USHL Start as Storm Collect 3-1 Saturday Victory in Fargo

Published on January 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - Tri-City affiliate goaltender Quinn Beumer halted 33 of 34 Fargo shots in his first USHL start as the Storm defeated the Force 3-1 on Saturday night at Scheels Arena.

Tri-City (13-17-4, 30 pts) is 8-3-1 when scoring first this season. Fargo (18-12-2, 38 pts) dropped its fifth home game of the year.

Down 2-1 entering the third period, Fargo piled on tremendous pressure throughout the final frame, outshooting Tri-City 19-3. Beamer maintained composure the entire period, calmly halting each of the 19 shots, many of which were difficult to stop.

Fargo pulled netminder Ajay White with just over 90 seconds left in regulation for an extra attacker. Tri-City found the vacant cage when Lincoln Hjelm fed Connor Brown during a hard forecheck effort in the Fargo zone. Brown finished for his third goal of the season, making it a 3-1 contest.

The rest of regulation was tightly contested and entertaining.

Tri-City produced the game's first goal during a 5-on-3 advantage late in the first period. Carson Pilgrim sent a nifty pass from the right circle to Bode Laylin at the bottom of the left circle. The St. Thomas commit caught the puck, then quickly popped a shot past White. All four of Laylin's goals this season have come on the power play, a mark that ties for first among USHL defenseman.

Fargo tied the game while on a power play of their own early in the second. Axel Lofgren sent a long range right point shot through traffic past Beumer. It was the UMass commit's third goal in as many games.

Tri-City retook the lead just over 14 minutes into the middle frame. In the midst of a Storm rush, Oliver Ozogany carried the puck to the left faceoff dot of the Fargo zone, then snuck a quick snapshot just inside the near post beyond White for his fifth marker of the year.

Beamer, who currently competes with the 16U AAA team at Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island, has stopped 44 of 46 (.957) shots in his first stint of USHL action. The Orono, Minnesota native entered Wednesday's game at Sioux City in the second period, stopping 11 of 12 Musketeer attempts. Beamer had produced a .923 save percentage and 2.18 goals against average through 24 games with Mount St. Charles Academy before joining Tri-City this week.

Fargo's White, who started both games in the two-game set with Tri-City, halted 20 of 22 attempts on Friday en route to his sixth regulation loss of the campaign.

Tri-City's Laylin (1-1-2) and Ozogany (1-1-2) were the only players to finish with multiple points. Ozogany logged his first multipoint game since October 18 at Sioux City.

Up next: Tri-City faces Lincoln in a three-in-three next weekend. It begins Thursday (7:05 pm CT puckdrop) at the Ice Box before the Stars visit Viaero Center for matchups on Friday (7:05 pm CT puckdrop) and Saturday (6:05 pm CT puckdrop).

