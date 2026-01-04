Lancers Open 2026 Victorious

Omaha Lancers News Release







Ryder Reynolds scored the overtime game-winning goal and the Omaha Lancers defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede, 2-1, on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Omaha (9-22-1-2) won its first game of the new year on the back of goaltender Devin Shakar, who stopped a career-high 51 shots to earn his sixth win. Shakar made double-digit saves in each regulation period, including 19 in the first. The Brown commit recorded the most saves by a USHL goaltender in a single game this season.

Reynolds scored for the third time in the last six games on the Lancers' only shot of overtime. Omaha controlled the puck for the majority of the frame but did not end the game until the 3:18 mark. Reynolds carried the puck from the Lancers' blue line up ice, deked past a defender and slipped the puck around goaltender Waylon Esche, who was attempting to pokecheck Reynolds. The Omaha native now leads Lancers' defensemen in goals and points (5) despite missing the first 14 games of the season.

Yegor Kim tied the game up on the man advantage at the 11:36 mark of the second by pushing a loose puck over the goal line from the near post. In the midst of mess of bodies just outside of the crease far-post side, Cam Caron was able to poke the puck through the legs of Esche on his second attempt and Kim made sure that it crossed the line.

Sioux Falls (20-10-2-0) scored first with the only goal of the first period at the 8:33 mark. This loss marked the first time in nine instances that the Stampede lost when leading after 20 minutes and was also the Lancers' second win in 14 occasions when trailing after the first period.

