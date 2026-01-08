Stastny Named to Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame

Published on January 8, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Former Lancer Paul Stastny is one of two inductees into the 2026 Class of the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame.

Stastny recorded 822 points (293+529) over 1,145 NHL games in 17 seasons from 2006-23. He competed for the United States twice at the Olympics and twice at the IIHF World Championship. Stastny played for the River City Lancers from 2002-04, recording 107 points (40+67) in 113 games.

Stastny and UNO hockey alum Josh Archibald will be inducted into the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame Friday, February 27 at a luncheon at Liberty First Credit Union Arena at 11:30 a.m. Tickets can be reserved by calling 402-934-6291 between Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.







