Arneson Commits to Air Force

Published on January 8, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Omaha Lancers forward Brady Arneson has announced his commitment to play college hockey at Air Force, a Division-I Atlantic Hockey America conference team.

Arneson, 20, is in his second season with the Lancers after being acquired via a trade with Fargo in the 2024-25 campaign. He has recorded 10 points (6+4) in 28 games this season. The Red Wing, Minn. native has accrued 36 points (18+18) over 141 USHL games over the last four seasons. He also spent the 2022-24 seasons with the Chicago Steel before heading to the Western Conference.

Air Force has made seven NCAA Tournament appearances, won seven Atlantic Hockey conference tournament titles and won two Atlantic Hockey conference regular-season titles. The Falcons have been an NCAA Division-I team since 1968 and all of the aforementioned achievements have occurred since 2007. Former Lancers head coach Frank Serratore is in his 29th season at the helm at the Academy and has been with the Falcons since 1997, not long after a four-year stint at Denver. Serratore led the 1989-90 Lancers to a 36-11-0-1 record and won the franchise's first Clark Cup.

Arneson and the Lancers host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena before traveling to Iowa to face the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday night. Tickets sfor Friday's 7:05 p.m. home game can be purchased at bit.ly/LancersHKY







