Weekend Preview: January 9-10

Published on January 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA (9-22-1-2) vs. CEDAR RAPIDS (17-9-1-3) Friday, Jan. 9 7:05 p.m. CST

@ WATERLOO (11-17-1-1) Saturday, Jan. 10 6:35 p.m. CST

Lancers Gear Up For Battle With A Pair Of Eastern Iowa Foes: The Omaha Lancers will conclude their season series with Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena... The Lancers will then conclude the weekend on the road at Young Arena by facing the Waterloo Black Hawks... The Lancers will seek their first win over the RoughRiders since Oct. 19, 2024... Omaha has lost four straight to Cedar Rapids since then and has given up at least 4 goals in each of those games... The Lancers will face off with the Waterloo Black Hawks for the second time this season... The Lancers defeated the 'Hawks back on Dec. 5, 7-3... The 7-goal output from Omaha was the most the Lancers had scored against Waterloo in a single game since Nov. 26, 2014 in a 10-4 win at home...

Picking Up Points: The Lancers have picked up points in seven of their last 10 games and are 5-3-0-2 in that span... Omaha had only recorded points in consecutive games once over its first 24 games (Nov. 1-2)... The Lancers opened this 10-game stretch with points in five consecutive games and have only lost consecutive regulation games once (Dec. 28, 31)...

Power Play Push: Though the Lancers' power play is last in the USHL (8.8-percent), they have cashed in on the man advantage in five of their last nine games... They are 5-for-30 (16.7-percent) on the man advantage in that span... Omaha is 7-2-0-1 when scoring a power-play goal... The Lancers' only two wins when not scoring a power-play goal came Nov. 2 vs. Tri-City and Dec. 6 vs. Des Moines...

Lancers Look To Saddle-Up The RoughRiders: The Lancers are 46-24-1-7 all-time against the RoughRiders... Cedar Rapids has scored at least one power-play goal against Omaha in 18 of their last 24 meetings dating back to Jan. 11, 2014... Despite the 'Riders' recent success on the man-advantage against Omaha, the Lancers still hold the edge all-time in total power-play goals head-to-head with the RoughRiders (64-60) ... Cedar Rapids is fifth in a loaded Eastern Conference with 38 points, a total that would have them tied for second with Fargo if they were in the Western Conference... The East has dominated the West head-to-head so far this season, having amassed 57 wins to the West's 29... The RoughRiders opened the season 5-0-0-1 before suffering their first regulation loss Oct. 11 but are 3-4-1-1 since the start of December and have dropped three of their last four games...

Lancers Set To Travel To Waterloo For The First Time This Season: The Waterloo Black Hawks come into the weekend dead last in the USHL with the most goals allowed in the third period (49) ... However, the 'Hawks are tied for first in the league with the fewest goals allowed in the second period (25)... The Lancers are 95-66-9-6 all-time in regular-season action when facing the Black Hawks... Omaha is 25-16-3-2 all-time against Waterloo in January... The Lancers will play at Young Arena for the 67th time in regular-season play in franchise history... The Lancers hold a regular season record of 29-29-4-4 all-time at Young Arena... In the last matchup between these two squads, Dec. 5, the Lancers netted 7 goals... They are 5-3-1 since then, including splitting last weekend's two-game trip to Lincoln... Last season, Omaha netted just 6 goals against Waterloo in their four combined meetings... The Black Hawks are in seventh place in the Western Conference, three points ahead of the Lancers and three points back of Des Moines for the final playoff spot...

Lancers To Watch: Forward Kole Hyles has registered a goal and an assist through three games played against his former club... The ex-RoughRider leads all Lancer skaters with 20 points (12+8) and has ... Tanner Morgan had one of his best games this season against the Waterloo Black Hawks back in early December... The Madison, Alabama native racked up a goal and an assist against the 'Hawks while also recording a season-high 5 shots on goal...

RoughRiders To Watch: Jason Musa has been a thorn in Omaha's side this season... The UMass commit has registered 5 points (1+4) through 3 games against the Lancers-including a 4-assist night in their first meeting back in September... David Bosco has registered at least one point in each of the three meetings with Omaha this season... However, the Harvard commit has struggled offensively as of late, recording just 3 points (2+1) over his last 9 games...

Black Hawks To Watch: Salvatore Viviano has exploded offensively since the Lancers defeated Waterloo last month... The Grand Blanc, Michigan native has recorded 14 points (8+6) over the last 9 games... Viviano also recorded a goal and an assist in his lone matchup with the Lancers... After going on a 9-game scoreless drought, defenseman Jimmy Rieber has a goal and two assists over his last 4 games played... The 17-year-old was held scoreless in Omaha last month...







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.