Saints Make Trade with Waterloo, Acquire Future Assets

Published on January 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints announced that they have acquired affiliate players Kyle Delaney and Ryan Hecker along with future considerations from the Waterloo Black Hawks in exchange for forward Hayden Russell and defenseman James Russell.

Delaney and Hecker, both affiliate players, are defensemen. Delaney ('09) hails from Whitehouse Station, New Jersey and has 22 points in 37 games for the New Jersey Rockets 16U AAA squad this season. Hecker ('08), an Evanston, Illinois native, is in his second season at Avon Old Farms and is committed to play college hockey at RPI.

The Fighting Saints also acquired future considerations and a conditional pick in the deal with Waterloo.

Following the trade, the Fighting Saints' active roster sits at 22 players, two below the 24-player maximum. Dubuque returns to home ice on Friday, hosting the U17s for the first of a two-game series at ImOn Arena.







