Gamblers' Welcome the Fargo Force to the Resch Center

Published on January 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay returns to the Resch Center on Jan. 9 to take on the Fargo Force at 7:05 p.m. for Bud Night.

Fargo enters the first matchup between the two squads this season with an 18-12-1-1 record and the Force sit second in the Western Conference with 38 points. Fargo is the lowest penalized team in the USHL averaging 7.93 minutes in the box per game.

Forward Luke McNamara leads the Force with 28 points off nine goals and 19 assists in 32 games played. Defensively, goalkeepers Ajay White and Alan Lendak have split time between the pipes and have combined for a 2.33 goals against average and a 0.915 save percentage.

Gamblers vs. Force

Jan. 10 @ 3:05 p.m.

The Gamblers remain at the Resch Center on Jan. 10 to close out their two-game series against the Fargo Force for Family Night and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night.

This season, Green Bay owns the second-best record in the USHL at home with a 14-2-1-1 mark and 30 points, winning their last nine contests at the Resch Center.

Forward Zach Wooten sits 10th in the league in points with 34 off of 20 goals and 14 assists, averaging 1.03 points per game. With goalkeeper Leo Henriquez off at the IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, Joey Slavic has started in the net four of the past five games for the Gamblers and has a 3.12 goals against average this season.







