Shades of the Ferraro Trade

Published on January 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - In January of 1992, the Waterloo Black Hawks completed one of the biggest trades in team history with the acquisition of Chris and Peter Ferraro from the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Wednesday, the same clubs completed a swap involving another set of twin brothers.

The serendipitous deal brings forward Hayden Russell and defenseman James Russell to the Black Hawks for Waterloo affiliates Kyle Delaney and Ryan Hecker, plus conditional USHL Draft capital. The Russells - both born May 3, 2007 - will join Waterloo in time for home games this weekend.

Hayden Russell is tied for sixth in scoring among the Fighting Saints with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists). He owns a +5 plus/minus differential from appearances in 30 of Dubuque's 32 games. Eleven of Hayden's points (three goals, eight assists) were recorded in power play situations, placing him fourth on the team. On October 11th against the Chicago Steel, he had five assists during an 11-4 victory. It's the most assists by any single player in one USHL game this season.

James Russell has played in 22 USHL games this season. He is +8 with five points (one goal, four assists). James scored his first USHL goal on December 12th during a 7-0 Dubuque road win against the Lincoln Stars. He was a season-best +4 during the Fighting Saints' 8-4 victory versus the Des Moines Buccaneers on November 26th.

Last year with the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the British Columbia Hockey League, Hayden led the team with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) in 53 games. James was the Capitals' second-highest scoring defenseman: six goals and 21 assists adding to 27 points. The Russells won USA Hockey's 15U National Championship with the Los Angeles Junior Kings in the spring of 2023.

Delaney and Hecker were both originally selected by the Black Hawks during the 2025 USHL Draft in Phase I and Phase II respectively. Hecker appeared during 2025 Waterloo preseason games, but neither skater has been on the ice for the Hawks during the regular season.

Almost exactly 34 years ago on January 9, 1992, the Ferraro brothers trade brought two of the USHL's most electrifying players to Waterloo. Twins Chris and Peter had just represented the United States at the World Junior Championships. Despite being away from USHL competition for that event, Peter produced 101 points to lead all USHL scorers in 1991/92. Chris finished second with 99. Both twins were selected by the New York Rangers that summer (Peter Ferraro was the first Waterloo player ever chosen during the first round of the NHL Draft), later making their NHL debuts in the 1995/96 season.

Friday, the Hawks host the Madison Capitols at Young Arena, then Saturday, Waterloo meets the Omaha Lancers. Both home games begin at 6:35 p.m. Seats are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.