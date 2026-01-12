Three Hawks Chosen for Next Month's All-American Game in Michigan

Waterloo, Iowa - Owen DeGraff, Salvatore Viviano, and Jimmy Rieber will all skate in Plymouth, Michigan, against many of the game's top prospects during USA Hockey's Chipotle All-American Game on January 15th.

USA Hockey announced rosters for the game on Monday evening, including the three first-year Waterloo players. The annual exhibition features the leading National Hockey League draft-eligible players from the United States Hockey League and U.S. National Team Development Program. Three Black Hawks who appeared in the 2025 All-American Game were subsequently drafted by NHL teams.

Viviano is currently tied as Waterloo's scoring leader with 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists). The Michigan native was added to the Hawks' roster just before the regular season began and has been the team's top setup man, including seven power play assists. He also paces Waterloo with three game-winning goals, including the decisive score Saturday in the Hawks' 2-0 win against the Madison Capitols. Viviano is committed to Northern Michigan.

DeGraff has recorded six points in 25 Hawks games. From November 7th through 14th, he scored in three consecutive games, including the winning score during a 6-1 road contest against the Tri-City Storm on the 8th. Originally from Florida, DeGraff helped the Long Island Gulls to consecutive appearances in USA Hockey's Youth Nationals, including a runner-up finish at the 15U level in 2024. He is a Penn State recruit.

Rieber ranks third among Hawks defensemen with six points (one goal, five assists). His first USHL goal on Halloween in Green Bay sparked a rally which led to a 4-3 overtime win. All of Rieber's points have been recorded at even strength. He is one of just six Waterloo skaters who has appeared in all 27 of the team's games. The Third Lake, Illinois, native will play college hockey for Miami.

Last winter, Brady Peddle (Pittsburgh Penguins), Brendan McMorrow (Los Angeles Kings), and Matthew Lansing (Vancouver Canucks) each enjoyed a stint at the All-American Game during their draft journeys. Goaltender Kam Hendrickson also played at the event shortly after being traded to the Black Hawks from the Omaha Lancers.

The All-American Game was first held in Buffalo during the 2012/13 season. It has been hosted at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth since 2020. At least one Black Hawk has been on the ice for every edition of the event. Notable alumni include first round draft picks Brock Boeser and Sam Rinzel, as well as current NHLers Mikey Anderson, Jack Drury, and Tommy Novak.

The Black Hawks' next game will be Wednesday night against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 6:35 p.m. The annual New Year's Eve game is presented by Maple Lanes and Cadillac Xtreme Bowling Center. All fans in attendance will receive $10 in free play at the Xtreme Games Arcade. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







