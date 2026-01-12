Krizizke Named USHL Defenseman of the Week

Published on January 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints defenseman Lincoln Krizizke has been named the United States Hockey League Defenseman of the Week after a career-high three-point game on Saturday.

Krizizke logged the first multi-goal game of his USHL career, scoring twice in 22 seconds in the second period of Saturday's 10-6 win over the USA NTDP U17s. The goals came at a crucial moment in the game, helping Dubuque add to a one-goal lead in the middle period. His second goal served as the first game-winning goal of his career.

"We're happy for Kriz to be recognized for his performance last week," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "He has taken huge steps in his development and played with a level of confidence this weekend that was fun to watch."

In his rookie campaign, the Ohio State commit has four goals and 13 points over 28 games for the Saints. His plus-16 rating is tied for third on the team and the blue liner has five points in his last eight games.

Krizizke was listed on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft earlier this season.

The Saints hit the road with a five-game winning streak this weekend, taking on Des Moines and Cedar Rapids in Cowbell-Cup matchups.







