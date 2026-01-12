Sioux City Signs Dominik Bednar to Tender Agreement

The Sioux City Musketeers have signed Dominik Bednar to a tender agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Bednar has played the last two years at Seacoast Performance Academy, where he has 71 goals and 42 assists in 41 games at 15U this season. The 6'0", 163-pound, right-shot Slovakian forward also has 11 goals and 13 assists in 32 games at 16U. Last season, he amassed 54 goals and 58 assists for 112 points in only 63 games at 14U. He played two seasons at 16U in Slovakia before coming to the U.S. for the 2024-25 season.

"We are extremely excited to sign Dom to a tender. He is a gifted young player that is hard-working, committed, and highly competitive. On the ice, Dom is a goal-scoring winger who has a tremendous feel for finding soft ice within the opposing defense and possesses a quick and accurate shot release," said Sioux City General Manager Sean Clark. "Beyond his offensive abilities, he plays the game the right way, competes every shift, and continues to show maturity well beyond his age. We believe Dom has a very high ceiling, and we're thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Sioux City Musketeers organization."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Musketeeers forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.







