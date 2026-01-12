Musketeers Tender Forward Dominik Bednar

Published on January 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Forward Dominik Bednar with Seacoast Performance Academy

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers today have announced that they have tendered forward Dominik Bednar.

Bednar, a Slovakian native has spent his last two years, stateside playing for the Seacoast Performance Academy in Exeter, NH.

While there he has been an electric scorer racking up triple digit point numbers over the span of multiple years.

During the 2025-26 campaign while playing for SPA's 15U AAA division, Bednar racked up a dizzying 100 points across only 35 games. He scored 61 goals and added 39 assists. The 2010 born winger averaged an incredible 2.8 points per game.

Most recently since moving into the 16U division, Bednar has kept up an impressive pace scoring 24 points via 11 goals and 13 assists across 32 games.

Prior to coming to the United States, the 6'0", 165 pound right handed shot winger. played a couple of seasons in the U16 division's in Slovakia and averaged well over a point per game.

"We are extremely excited to sign Dominik to a tender" said Musketeers General Manager, Sean Clark. "He is a gifted young player that is hard working, committed, and highly competitive. On the ice, Dom is a goal-scoring winger who has a tremendous feel for finding soft ice within the opposing defense and possesses a quick and accurate shot release. Beyond his offensive abilities, he plays the game the right way, competes every shift, and continues to show maturity well beyond his age. We believe Dom has a very high ceiling, and we're thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Sioux City Musketeers organization."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Musketeeers forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

The red hot Sioux City Musketeers return to action this weekend with a slate of three games beginning with a pair of road games in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday night, before returning home to play the Waterloo Black Hawks on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm at the Tyson Events Center.

