Sisson, Krizizke, Heil Named Players of the Week

Kolin Sisson, Lincoln Krizizke, and Caleb Heil have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Jan. 5, and Sunday, Jan. 11.

Kolin Sisson, F, Chicago Steel

NCAA Commitment: Providence College

Tied for the lead among USHL skaters with five points on three goals and two assists.

Scored his third career hat trick and second of the season in Chicago's 6-5 overtime win at Sioux City on Friday.

Assisted on the Steel's first and last goal of the game in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Musketeers on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with six shots and a +4 rating.

Lincoln Krizizke, D, Dubuque Fighting Saints

NCAA Commitment: Ohio State University

Tallied three points on the weekend, helping the Fighting Saints to 8-1 and 10-6 wins against the NTDP U17 team on consecutive nights at home.

Scored two goals and added one assist on Saturday, earning all three points in the second period and recording goals separated by 22 seconds.

Finished the weekend with three shots and a +4 rating.

Caleb Heil, G, Madison Capitols

NCAA Commitment: University of North Dakota

NHL Rights: Tampa Bay Lightning

Led the Captiols to a pair of victories with wins against the Waterloo Black Hawks and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in his return from representing the U.S. internationally at the World Junior A Challenge and World Junior Championship.

Posted an 18-save shutout in a 3-0 win against the Black Hawks on Friday, his second of the season and the fourth of his career.

Turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Madison's 3-2 overtime victory against the RoughRiders.

Finished the weekend 2-0-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 0.99 goals against average and .952 save percentage.







