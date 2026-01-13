Seven Lumberjacks Listed in NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

Published on January 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







NEW YORK, NY - After an impressive showing in the Preliminary Rankings, the Muskegon Lumberjacks are well represented in the NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings with 7 players from the organization listed. The 2026 Midterm Rankings feature the highest number of Lumberjacks since the 2024 Final Rankings, which had 9.

Tynan Lawrence - #7 (NA Skaters)

Last week, the Fredericton, NB, CAN, made headlines around the hockey world by advancing from the USHL to NCAA Division I College Hockey. Now at Boston University, Lawrence appeared in 13 games this season for the Lumberjacks, recording 17 points in the process. Now at BU, Lawrence looks to compete for the 1st overall selection by showcasing his skill against the older, stronger competition.

Rudolfs Berzkalns - #49 (NA Skaters)

In each of the last three drafts, the Lumberjacks have had a player shoot up the rankings as the season progressed. In 2024, Matvei Gridin was selected 28th overall by Calgary. In 2025, Vaclav Nestrasil was selected 25th overall by Chicago. Neither player was ranked near the first round at the start of the season.

Berzkalns started the year as a "C" ranked skater but has shot up the rankings to a second-round projection thanks to strong play through the first half of the season, and a strong showing for Team Latvia at the 2026 World Junior Championships.

With the second half of the season ahead of him, Berzkalns will look to not just keep growing his draft stock but also help lead the Lumberjacks to a second consecutive Clark Cup Championship.

Teddy Lechner - #98 (NA Skaters)

Before the start of the Minnesota High School Hockey season, Lechner joined the Lumberjacks for 8 games, helping the Jacks to a 7-1 record in that span. At 6'3, the size difference from high school hockey to the USHL didn't faze Lechner, who could be a difference maker for the Jacks at the end of the season after the conclusion of his season at Academy of Holy Angels.

Jean-Samuel Daigneault - #136 (NA Skaters)

Not named to the Preliminary Rankings, Daigneault has forced his way onto the Midterm edition thanks to responsible play on the Jacks' blue line. His size is an NHL GM's dream at 6'3, 190 pounds. He moves well despite the large frame, and as he showcased against the RoughRiders a few weeks back, he can use it to do damage as well. Watch for Daigneault's stock to continue rising with more strong play in the second half of the season.

Nate Celski - #222 (NA Skaters)

Another big defenseman, Celski, weighs in even bigger than Daigneault at 6'3, 201 pounds. It is a near-impossible task to win a net front battle against Celski thanks to his big frame and long reach. His willingness to clog shooting lanes and block shots shows NHL scouts that by taking Celski in the draft, they are securing their defensive zone at both 5-5 and shorthanded situations.

Will Keane - #33 (NA Goaltenders)

There is only 1 goalie in the USHL who had an equivalent start to the season as Keane, and it's his running mate, Carl Axelsson. The 15-5 record through the first 20 games of the season can be attributed to strong goaltending, and as a 2007 birth year, Keane has shut down the narrative that older goalies are the key to success.

Niklas Aram-Olsen - #18 (INT Skaters)

The only player from the Lumberjacks organization to have not played a game for Muskegon this season, Aram-Olsen is poised to take the USHL by storm when he makes his North American debut. At 6'1, 187 pounds, he dominated the Swedish U20 league to start the season with 28 points in just 20 games. At the D1-A World Junior Championships, he recorded 10 points in just 5 games, finishing 3rd in scoring and helping Norway win a Gold Medal and promotion back to the top group in 2027.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.