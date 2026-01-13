Zielinski Ranked in NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

West Des Moines, Iowa - Des Moines Buccaneers forward Blake Zielinski has been ranked 56th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Zielinski was listed as a B-rated player on the NHLCS preliminary players to watch list ahead of the 2025-26 season. Zielinski has gained experience on the international stage this year, competing and winning gold with Team USA at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World Junior "A" Challenge. So far this season, he has come in at almost a point per game in the USHL, with 24P (9G, 15A) in 25 games played with the Buccaneers.

Zielinski is set to compete with Team Blue in the Chipotle All-American Game this Thursday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. EST at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. There, he will join other top draft-eligible USHL prospects. The Chipotle All-American Game can be streamed live on NHL Network.

The 2026 NHL Draft is set to take place in Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center on June 26-27, 2026. Round one will take place Friday night, with rounds 2-7 taking place Saturday. The draft will feature a decentralized format, with teams operating in their home markets, similar to the 2025 NHL Draft.







