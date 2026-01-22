Bucs Come Back for 4-3 OT Win vs Force

Published on January 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Frisco, Tex. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (12-17-3-4) took down the Fargo Force (21-13-2-1) in a 4-3 overtime win Wednesday night at the Comerica Center. Bucs forward Ryan Seelinger tallied the overtime winner just 39 seconds into the extra period. Bucs goalie Andrei Nikolaev (1-1-0-0) tallied his first USHL win with 17 saves on the night. The Bucs return to the Comerica Center to face the Force once more tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

The Force hopped out to an early two-goal lead, their first coming from defenseman Graham Greeder just 2:26 into the opening period. Forward Jack Torr tallied the second Fargo goal at 4:10, showing the Force ahead 2-0.

Forward Riley Zupfer brought the Bucs within one, capitalizing on a power-play opportunity 4:38 into the middle frame. Zupfer found White's wide-open back door off a pass from Blake Zielinski for his eighth goal of the season, cutting the Des Moines deficit to 2-1. Fargo forward Patrick Tolan extended the force lead to 3-1, tapping a shot in at 10:21. Zielinski brought the Bucs back within a goal, tapping in defenseman Keaton Orrey's rebound at 19:20. Zupfer also had a hand in Zielinski's 12th goal of the season that showed a score of 3-2.

Bucs defenseman Barrett Dexheimer scored the lone goal late in the final frame to send the game into extra time. Dexheimer's shot from the blue line flew past White for his first goal of the season, assisted by forwards Joseph Argentina and Jakub Dubravik at 18:16 to show a score of 3-3.

Forward Ryan Seelinger found the back of the net 39 seconds into overtime, shooting from the slot for his 19th goal of the season. Argentina had the lone assist on the goal that brought the final score to 4-3.

The Bucs look ahead to another matchup against the Force in Frisco, Texas, tomorrow, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m.! The Bucs' next home game is January 30 as they host the Lincoln Stars for Beach Night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex at 7:05 p.m. Join us for a night of fun, featuring a Pelican Post bucket hat giveaway, 2-for-1 beer night, Fireball Friday. Don't miss out on the action! Buy your tickets here.

Purchase your new merchandise from the Bucs Galley today!







United States Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.