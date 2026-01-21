Kroll to Finish out Season with UMass Lowell

West Des Moines, Iowa - Des Moines Buccaneers captain Ryan Kroll has been called up to join the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The 2006-born defenseman has been a central piece of the Bucs roster this season, continuously showcasing his leadership both on and off the ice.

The Buccaneers acquired Kroll midway through the 2024-25 season in a trade with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Kroll immediately brought a hard-nose style of play to the team that strengthened the Bucs' blue line. He's become a steady veteran presence in the locker room and fully embraced his role as captain, embodying what it means to be a Buc. The Buccaneers wish Kroll the best in his NCAA career and beyond.

"First and foremost we are so happy for Ryan and his family," said Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "Ryan has earned this opportunity by his play on the ice. We were lucky to have Ryan be a huge member of the Bucs. He has done an incredible job being the captain and leading the way this year. We look forward to watching him continue his development at UMass Lowell. We have no doubt that he will have a great college career. We wish Ryan all the best going forward. Once a buc, always a buc!"

The UMass Lowell River Hawks compete in Hockey East and have developed several professional hockey players across North America and internationally. The compete at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., and are led by Head Coach Norm Bazin. Kroll will join former Buccaneer center Jak Vaarwerk at UMass Lowell, who is in his third season with the River Hawks.







