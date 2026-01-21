52 Alumni Named Hobey Baker Award Nominees
Published on January 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Fifty-two United States Hockey League (USHL) alumni have been named nominees for the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award.
Each year, the Hobey Baker is bestowed upon the player who best exhibits strength of character on and off the ice, contributes to the integrity of the game, and displays outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Eight of the last 10 Hobey Baker winners played in the USHL, including the last six: Isaac Howard (Michigan State, NTDP), Macklin Celebrini (Boston University, Chicago Steel), Adam Fantilli (Michigan, Chicago Steel), Dryden McKay (Minnesota State, Madison Capitols), Cole Caufield (Wisconsin, NTDP), and Scott Perunovich (Minnesota Duluth, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders).
Below is a list of those players nominated for this season. Selected players were nominated and voted on by the Division I coaches for their respective schools.
Name NCAA USHL
Chris Hedden Air Force YNG, OMA
Michael Citara Alaska Fairbanks SF
Bennett Schimek Arizona State OMA, SC
Cruz Lucius Arizona State NTDP
Adam Flammang Bemidji State CR
James Hagens Boston College NTDP
Cole Hutson Boston University NTDP
Tyler Hotson Bowling Green MUS, SC
Ryan St. Louis Brown NTDP, DBQ
Grant Porter Canisius YNG
Owen Beckner Colorado College TC
Kaidan Mbereko Colorado College NTDP
Ryan Walsh Cornell CR
Boston Buckberger Denver LIN
Eric Pohlkamp Denver CR
Max Lundgren Merrimack DM
Will Horcoff Michigan NTDP
Michael Hage Michigan CHI
Trey Augustine Michigan State NTDP
Charlie Stramel Michigan State NTDP
Stiven Sardarian Michigan Tech YNG
Owen Bartoszkiewicz Michigan Tech YNG
Brodie Ziemer Minnesota NTDP
Luke Mittelstadt Minnesota LIN, MAD
Max Plante Minnesota Duluth NTDP
Ty Hanson Minnesota Duluth SC
Zam Plante Minnesota Duluth CHI, FGO
Evan Murr Minnesota State SF
Alex Tracy Minnesota State SC
Morgan Winters New Hampshire YNG, OMA
Jake Livanavage North Dakota CHI
Dylan Hryckowian Northeastern CR
Vinny Borgesi Northeastern TC
Paul Fischer Notre Dame NTDP
Simon Latkoczy Omaha CHI, MAD
Matt DiMarsico Penn State GB
Ethan Wyttenbach Quinnipiac SF
Tyson Gross St. Cloud State FGO, CR
Barrett Hall St. Cloud State GB
Austin Burnevik St. Cloud State NTDP, MAD
Lucas Wahlin St. Thomas LIN
Tyler Muszelik UConn NTDP
Jake Richard UConn MUS, TC
Joey Muldowney UConn DM
TJ Schweighardt UMass Lowell CR, OMA, YNG
Tyler Dunbar Union MUS, LIN
Hampton Slukynsky Western Michigan FGO
Grant Slukynsky Western Michigan FGO, SC
Owen Michaels Western Michigan LIN
Ben Dexheimer Wisconsin MAD
Quinn Finley Wisconsin CHI, MAD
Gavin Morrissey Wisconsin FGO
