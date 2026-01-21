52 Alumni Named Hobey Baker Award Nominees

Fifty-two United States Hockey League (USHL) alumni have been named nominees for the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Each year, the Hobey Baker is bestowed upon the player who best exhibits strength of character on and off the ice, contributes to the integrity of the game, and displays outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Eight of the last 10 Hobey Baker winners played in the USHL, including the last six: Isaac Howard (Michigan State, NTDP), Macklin Celebrini (Boston University, Chicago Steel), Adam Fantilli (Michigan, Chicago Steel), Dryden McKay (Minnesota State, Madison Capitols), Cole Caufield (Wisconsin, NTDP), and Scott Perunovich (Minnesota Duluth, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders).

Below is a list of those players nominated for this season. Selected players were nominated and voted on by the Division I coaches for their respective schools.

Name NCAA USHL

Chris Hedden Air Force YNG, OMA

Michael Citara Alaska Fairbanks SF

Bennett Schimek Arizona State OMA, SC

Cruz Lucius Arizona State NTDP

Adam Flammang Bemidji State CR

James Hagens Boston College NTDP

Cole Hutson Boston University NTDP

Tyler Hotson Bowling Green MUS, SC

Ryan St. Louis Brown NTDP, DBQ

Grant Porter Canisius YNG

Owen Beckner Colorado College TC

Kaidan Mbereko Colorado College NTDP

Ryan Walsh Cornell CR

Boston Buckberger Denver LIN

Eric Pohlkamp Denver CR

Max Lundgren Merrimack DM

Will Horcoff Michigan NTDP

Michael Hage Michigan CHI

Trey Augustine Michigan State NTDP

Charlie Stramel Michigan State NTDP

Stiven Sardarian Michigan Tech YNG

Owen Bartoszkiewicz Michigan Tech YNG

Brodie Ziemer Minnesota NTDP

Luke Mittelstadt Minnesota LIN, MAD

Max Plante Minnesota Duluth NTDP

Ty Hanson Minnesota Duluth SC

Zam Plante Minnesota Duluth CHI, FGO

Evan Murr Minnesota State SF

Alex Tracy Minnesota State SC

Morgan Winters New Hampshire YNG, OMA

Jake Livanavage North Dakota CHI

Dylan Hryckowian Northeastern CR

Vinny Borgesi Northeastern TC

Paul Fischer Notre Dame NTDP

Simon Latkoczy Omaha CHI, MAD

Matt DiMarsico Penn State GB

Ethan Wyttenbach Quinnipiac SF

Tyson Gross St. Cloud State FGO, CR

Barrett Hall St. Cloud State GB

Austin Burnevik St. Cloud State NTDP, MAD

Lucas Wahlin St. Thomas LIN

Tyler Muszelik UConn NTDP

Jake Richard UConn MUS, TC

Joey Muldowney UConn DM

TJ Schweighardt UMass Lowell CR, OMA, YNG

Tyler Dunbar Union MUS, LIN

Hampton Slukynsky Western Michigan FGO

Grant Slukynsky Western Michigan FGO, SC

Owen Michaels Western Michigan LIN

Ben Dexheimer Wisconsin MAD

Quinn Finley Wisconsin CHI, MAD

Gavin Morrissey Wisconsin FGO







