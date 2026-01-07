Bucs Complete Trade with Muskegon, Acquire Dexheimer and Koering

Published on January 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers have completed a trade with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, acquiring defensemen Barrett Dexheimer and Nick Koering.

Trade Details:

Des Moines receives Muskegon receives

Barrett Dexheimer, D, 2006

Nick Koering, D, 2007

2027 Phase II Round 3 pick Gus Thorp, D, 2007

Dexheimer is a 2006-born defenseman out of Edina, Minn., who joined the Lumberjacks ahead of the 2024-25 season. So far this year, Dexheimer has tallied 9A in 31GP and is +8 on the season. Koering is a 2007-born defenseman out of Eden Prairie, Minn. He spent the 2024-25 season as an affiliate player, then joined the Jacks roster at the end of the year. This season, Koering has tallied 4P (2G, 2A) in 19GP and is +8 on the year.

"We are getting two really good D back in this trade," said Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "Barrett was a huge part of Muskegon that won a championship last year, and we look forward to adding both players to our group as we continue to chase the Clark Cup."

Thorp joined the Buccaneers as an affiliate player during the 2023-24 season, then joined the roster for the 2024-25 season. His leadership and dedication to the organization earned him a spot on the Bucs leadership group during the 2025-26 season.

"It's very difficult to lose a player like Gus Thorp," Damon said. "He is an incredible person and has given everything to the Bucs organization. We want to thank Gus for his dedication to the Bucs and wish him the best going forward."

The Buccaneers wish Thorp the best as he finishes out his USHL career in Muskegon and continues his hockey career at the NCAA level and beyond.







