Carter Sanderson Named 16th Captain in Lumberjacks History

Published on January 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks announced on Wednesday evening that Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) will become the 16th captain in franchise history. The second year Jack started the season as an Alternate Captain and will lead the charge in the second half of the season.

"This was an easy decision. You see how he is as a human being, how he does things every day, and honestly, he is somebody that our whole organization cares deeply about, and he feels the same about us. There was not a better fit, and he is the perfect captain to lead us the rest of the season." Said Jacks Head Coach, Colten St. Clair.

Sanderson joined the Lumberjacks during the 2024 offseason as a Phase II draft selection. After an impressive showing at Main Camp later in the summer, Sanderson earned an invitation to Training Camp, where he made the opening night roster for the 2024-25 season.

His ability to dominate the game on the ice was quickly overshadowed by his natural leadership ability. Almost immediately, Sanderson earned his teammates' respect and was one of the key players in the Lumberjacks' run to the 2025 Clark Cup Finals.

After winning the Cup, Sanderson's exciting year continued at the NHL Draft, where he was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the sixth round. With only 11 points in 48 games, it was clear that his work ethic, leadership, and soft skills were what made him so attractive to NHL organizations.

This season, Sanderson has nearly doubled his point total in nearly half the games. With 21 points in 26 games, Sanderson has paired a scoring touch with his physical, dominant style of play.

Sanderson joined fellow Lumberjack Danny Klaers (Wayzata, MN) on Team USA at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, helping the team to a Gold Medal.

Full Lumberjacks Captain History:

2025-26: Carter Sanderson

2025-26: Tynan Lawrence

2024-25: David Klee

2023-24: Cody Croal

2021-22: Jack Williams

2020-21: Dylan Wendt

2019-2020: Oliver MacDonald, Dylan Wendt

2018-19: Nolan Sullivan

2017-18: Anthony Del Gaizo

2016-17: Bo Hanson

2015-16: Robbie Demontis

2014-15: Mason Jobst

2013-14: Mason Jobst, Cullen Hurley







