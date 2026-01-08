Tri-City Begins Three-In-Three with Lincoln Thursday Night at Ice Box

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm visit the Lincoln Stars on Thursday night at the Ice Box. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

The Stars are offering $8 tickets to tonight's game. They can be purchased at the following link: https://vivenu.com/event/2025-26-lincoln-stars-vs-tri-city-storm-qdts0o

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (13-17-4, 30 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Split two-game set at Fargo across Friday (4-2 loss) and Saturday (3-1 win)

Saturday: Bode Laylin, Oliver Ozogany, Connor Brown (EN) tallied Storm goals

Ozogany's game-winning goal 14:04 into the second period was his first game-winning goal of the season

Saturday: Affiliate netminder Quinn Beumer shined, stopping 33 of 34 Fargo shots (including all 19 he saw in the third period)

Team Notes:

Won five of past seven games

Saturday: fifth win while scoring three goals or less this season

Saturday: second win in a two-goal game this season (2-5-0 record); team is 5-1-4 in one-goal games

34 games played ties for first among USHL teams (Green Bay, Sioux City, Omaha)

Tonight: game 21 away from Viaero Center this season; team has played 13 games at home during campaign

Penalty kill (84.3%) ranks second in USHL (Waterloo - 84.5%)

Averaging 11.91 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Final matchup in stretch of five consecutive road games tonight

Four of next six contests will be away from Viaero Center

Player Notes:

Brecken Smith: has recorded nine points over his past seven appearances (logged assist Saturday at Fargo)

Bode Laylin: tallied power play goal Saturday; all four of the St. Thomas commit's goals this season have come the on man advantage, a mark that ties for second among USHL defenseman

Oliver Ozogany: logged first multi-point game (1-1-2) since October 18 (at Sioux City) on Saturday; 64 shots this season place fourth among USHL rookies

Lincoln Hjelm: made first appearance since November 7 at Fargo on Saturday (injury); recorded assist on Tri-City's third period empty-net goal

Michal Pradel: three shutouts tie for first among USHL goaltenders, .916 save percentage places third, 567 saves rank third, 1270 minutes are fifth, 2.46 goals against average is seventh

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (8-10-18) leads team in scoring, Brecken Smith (8-9-17) and Bode Laylin (4-13-17) follow

Lincoln (17-13-1, 35 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Lost four of past six games

Split two-game home series with Waterloo across Friday (3-2 L) and Saturday (4-1 W)

Saturday: Nate Pederson, Nikolas Young, Nathaniel Poole, Alex Pelletier tallied Stars goals

Alex Pelletier (28-16-44) leads the Stars and all USHL players in points, Layne Loomer (12-29-41) follows placing third in the league in points

Season series: Thursday is the fifth of nine regular season meetings between Tri-City and Lincoln. The Stars have won three of the first four matchups this year, including each of the two previous meetings at the Ice Box. Tri-City's nine matchups with Lincoln are more than any other Storm opponent this season.







