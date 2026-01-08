Weekend Preview: Bucs Face Phantoms

Game: Date: Time: Location:

Des Moines at Youngstown 1/9 7:05 p.m. Covelli Centre

Des Moines at Youngstown 1/10 6:05 p.m. Covelli Centre

Results: Week of Dec. 31 Record: 1-2-1-0

Des Moines (1) at Waterloo (4) on Dec. 31

Sioux Falls (5) at Des Moines (4) on Jan. 2 (OT)

Green Bay (2) at Des Moines (6) on Jan. 3

Green Bay (2) at Des Moines (1) on Jan. 4

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 31GP | 16G | 19A | 35P

Blake Zielinski (F) - 23GP | 9G | 14A | 23P

Riley Zupfer (F) - 30GP | 7G | 12A | 19P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Alan Lendak - 13GP | 6-7-0-0 | 2.39 GAA | 0.916 SV%

Andrew Bely - 7GP | 0-3-0-1 | 4.37 GAA | 0.840 SV%

Buccaneers Notes:

Ryan Seelinger leads the club in scoring and ranks seventh in the USHL with 35P (16G, 19A) in 31GP. Seelinger is on a nine-game point streak with 13P in his last 9GP.

Riley Zupfer ranks second among USHL rookies in scoring with 19P (7G, 12A) in 30GP.

Alan Lendak ranks sixth among USHL goaltenders with a 2.39 GAA and .916 SV%.

Ryland Randle ranks eighth among USHL defensemen in scoring, and fourth in goals by a defenseman, with 18P (5G, 13A) in 31GP.

The Bucs are 4-7-2-2 on the road, and 2-6-1-1 in their last 10GP.

YOUNGSTOWN

Team Comparison

Des Moines Youngstown

Overall Record

10-14-3-4

22-7-2-1

Home Record

6-7-1-2

12-4-0-0

Away Record

4-7-2-2 10-3-2-1

Goals For

90

109

Goals Against

106

73

PP%

16.1%

28.0%

PK%

78.8%

83.9%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines at Youngstown on Jan. 9

Des Moines at Youngstown on Jan. 10

Record: 0-0-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0

Youngstown Top Scorers:

Cooper Simpson (F) - 32GP | 17G | 26A | 43P

Ryan Rucinski (F) - 32GP | 17G | 21A | 38P

Jack Hextall (F) - 32GP | 10G | 17A | 27P

Youngstown Goaltenders:

Owen Lepak - 9GP | 6-1-0-1 | 1.92 GAA | .918 SV%

Tobias Trejbal - 22GP | 15-5-2-0 | 2.11 GAA | .921 SV%

Phantoms Notes:

Youngstown's Cooper Simpson and Ryan Rucinski rank in the top 5 scoring leaders in the USHL. Simpson sits at second with 43P (17G, 26A), and Rucinski sits at fourth with 38P (17G, 21A). Rucinski has the most game-winning goals (6) and second-most power-play goals (10) in the USHL.

Tobias Trejbal ranks third among USHL goalies with a 2.11 GAA and .921 SV%.

Youngstown's power-play has the second highest conversion percentage at 28.0%, and their penalty kill sits at third at 83.9%.

The Black Hawks are 4-10-0-1 at home and 3-6-1-0 in their last 10GP.

Next Home Game: January 17

About the Buccaneers

Founded in 1980, the Des Moines Buccaneers are a proud member of the United States Hockey League (USHL), the nation's premier junior hockey league. The Bucs have a history of success in the USHL, including 4 Clark Cup Championships, 4 Anderson Cup Championships, and 54 alumni drafted to the National Hockey League, including Stanley Cup Champions Kyle Okposo, Alex Chiasson, Trevor Lewis, Davis Drewiske, and Erik Cole. The organization is committed to developing young players on and off the ice, preparing them for a future in collegiate and professional careers. Known for their passionate fan base, the Bucs play their home games at The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, a multi-sport complex in West Des Moines, Iowa.

