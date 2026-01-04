Bucs Roll Gamblers, 6-2

January 3, 2026

West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (10-13-3-4) ended the Green Bay Gamblers (22-8-2-1) 14-game win streak with a 6-2 victory Saturday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Bucs top scorers led the surge, as Ryan Seelinger and Blake Zielinski tallied multi-point nights and Riley Zupfer notched the ultimate game-winning goal. Bucs goalie Alan Lendak (6-6-0-0) earned the win with 16 saves in his first appearance with Des Moines. The Bucs host the Gamblers once more Sunday, Jan. 4, at 3:05 p.m. at the RecPlex.

The Gamblers struck first after a scoreless opening frame, as forward William Samuelsson tallied a power-play goal to show Green Bay ahead 1-0 5:27 into the second period. Seelinger responded at 8:28, extending to an eight-game point streak with his 14th goal on the season. Seelinger's power-play tally came off a feed from defenseman Keaton Orrey to the right-wing circle, and was also assisted by Ryland Rooney to tie the contest 1-1. Forward Rhys Wallin pulled the Bucs ahead 2-1 at 10:38, burying Zielinski's rebounded shot. Jakub Dubravik notched the secondary assist on Wallin's sixth goal of the season.

Zupfer shot past Gamblers goaltender Joey Slavick (14-6-2-0) from the right-wing circle for his seventh goal of the season 5:46 into the third period to double the Bucs lead at 3-1. Seelinger buried a wrist-shot for his second tally of the night at 7:45 to extend the lead further at 4-1. Des Moines forward Owen Tylec buried a one-time shot off a back-hand pass from forward Adam Zidlicky for his sixth goal of the season at 10:42. Defenseman Tomas Mikel also had a hand in the goal that brought the Bucs lead to 5-1.

Samuelsson struck again as he capitalized on a short-handed breakaway opportunity 13:36 into the final frame, cutting the Gamblers deficit to 5-2. Zielinski capped off the scoring of the night with an empty-net goal at 17:05, extending his goal streak to four games with his ninth goal on the season.

